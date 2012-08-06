* Knight secures funds for rescue, shares tumble
* Cognizant shares jump after results
* Futures up: Dow 19 pts, S&P 3.8 pts, Nasdaq 13 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 6 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Monday as international creditors made progress
following a visit to Greece, adding to last week's plans from
the European Central bank to lower borrowing costs in Spain and
Italy.
* However, the euro gave back a few of its recent steep
gains, with many traders wary of buying the currency on caution
about how effective the action pledged by the ECB would be.
* Inspectors from the International Monetary Fund, the
European Commission and the ECB concluded a visit to Greece on
Sunday saying the talks with the new coalition government were
productive.
* Trading on Spain's stock exchange was halted on Monday due
to a technical problem which was being investigated, a spokesman
for the exchange operator said.
* Wall Street rallied on Friday to its highest level since
early May on a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and
renewed hope European authorities would act to contain the euro
zone debt crisis.
* A group of investors will rescue embattled market maker
Knight Capital Group Inc in a $400 million deal that
keeps the company in business, Knight said on Monday, but comes
at a huge cost to investors. Knight shares fell 30 percent in
premarket trading.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3.8points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 19
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 13 points.
* Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on increased demand for
its outsourcing services, and the information technology
services provider raised its full-year adjusted profit
forecast.
* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries,the
world's biggest generic drug maker, is being investigated by the
U.S. securities regulator over the company's compliance with a
U.S. law that prohibits bribery of foreign
officials.
* General Motors sales in China in July rose 15.1
percent, while sales for the first seven months of 2012 rose
11.7 percent to 1.62 million units.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by Dave Zimmerman)