* Cisco shares up after Goldman adds to top list
* U.S. data supports modest economic growth
* Chinese data leaves door open for more stimulus
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. stocks edged slightly
higher on Thursday, up for a fifth session, on
better-than-expected jobless claims and trade data in the United
States and hopes of further stimulus action from China's central
bank.
The Nasdaq outperformed the broader market, led higher by
Cisco Systems Inc after Goldman Sachs added the network
equipment maker's stock to its conviction buy list and Piper
Jaffray raised its Cisco rating to "overweight."
Cisco shares rose 2 percent to $17.54.
But the Wall Street gains were seen weak as investors feared
the market may show signs of fatigue with the S&P 500 near a
four-year high, up 1 percent for the week.
"There are worries that we have pushed over the 1,400 level
not exactly at a good time, in terms of where the economy is
now," said Randy Warren, chief investment officer at Warren
Financial Service in Exton, Pennsylvania.
"But the market is looking forward to what is coming next
rather than the current state. There is a decent possibility of
a QE3 that is slowly and steadily pushing the market higher."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.07 points,
or 0.04 percent, at 13,180.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.30 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,404.52. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.26 points, or 0.27
percent, at 3,019.51.
The S&P 500, up for five weeks, has risen as investors bet
central banks, including the Federal Reserve, will soon act in
support of a stalling global economic recovery.
Chinese economic data kept alive talk that central banks
will intervene to support the global economy as annual growth in
factory output slowed to its weakest in more than three years in
July while annual consumer price inflation hit a 30-month low.
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits fell last week while the U.S. trade deficit in
June was the smallest in 1-1/2 years, hopeful signs for the
struggling economy.
Beauty products maker Elizabeth Arden forecast 2013
profit above estimates on stronger sales and its shares jumped
15.3 percent to $44.91.
Nestle, the world's biggest food group, said
first-half results beat expectations and it expects pressure
from the high prices of basic foodstuffs to ease in the second
half of the year. Its shares, traded in Switzerland, rose 3
percent.
Shares of Robbins & Myers jumped 27.2 percent to
$59.57 after National Oilwell Varco said it will buy
Robbins & Myers for $2.54 billion in cash.
