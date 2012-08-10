* J C Penney shares slide after sales drop
* Futures off: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
NEW YORK Aug 10 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday weighed by a far weaker than expected rate of growth
in Chinese exports, but the S&P 500 was still on track to post
its fifth straight week of gains.
* Trade and new bank lending data in China suggested
pro-growth policies have been slow to gain traction and more
urgent action may be needed to stabilize the economy.
* The S&P 500 closed Thursday at its highest in more than
three months and near 4 year highs as investors continue to bet
a soft global economy will trigger intervention from central
banks including the Federal Reserve.
* The recent rally was triggered by expectations the
European Central Bank will soon act to lower yields in Spain and
Italy as a way to stabilize the bloc's economy. The drop in
Chinese export growth was in part due to slow demand from
Europe.
* S&P 500 futures fell 6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 48
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 7.5 points.
* Research In Motion's U.S.-traded shares rose 3.8
percent premarket after Bloomberg reported IBM Corp has
considered buying RIM's enterprise division.
* J.C. Penney shares dropped 7.1 percent in light
premarket trading after it reported a deeper-than-expected drop
in quarterly sales at stores open at least a year, its second
straight quarter of severe sales losses since changing its
pricing strategy last winter.
* Fusion-io Inc shares jumped 25 percent premarket,
after it projected late Thursday strong growth over the next
year and handily beat fourth-quarter profit estimates.