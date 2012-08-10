* Manchester United to start trading on NYSE
* JCPenney shares pare early slide
* Futures off: Dow 44 pts, S&P 6.3 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. stocks were set to open
lower on Friday after a far weaker-than-expected rate of growth
in Chinese exports, but the S&P 500 was still on track to post
its fifth straight week of gains.
Trade and new bank lending data in China suggested
pro-growth policies have been slow to gain traction and more
urgent action may be needed to stabilize the economy.
"The data was not bad, it was horrendous," said Paul
Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial
Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"This Chinese data is probably going to stall the market for
a while and we may have a problem getting back above 1,400" on
the S&P 500, he said.
The S&P 500 closed Thursday at its highest in more than
three months and above 1,400 for a third day as investors
continue to bet a soft global economy will trigger intervention
from central banks including the Federal Reserve.
The recent rally was triggered by expectations the European
Central Bank will soon act to lower yields in Spain and Italy as
a way to stabilize the bloc's economy. The drop in Chinese
export growth was in part due to slow demand from Europe.
"China's export problem is an external problem and it has to
do with Europe," said Mendelsohn. "After these numbers investors
may want to see (stimulus) activity fairly quickly, especially
from the ECB."
S&P 500 futures fell 6.3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 44
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 7.5 points.
The expectation of central bank action may give support to
equities as investors think twice about shorting the market on
the possibility of any action over the weekend.
J.C. Penney shares pared a loss of more than 10
percent to shed 1.4 percent premarket after it reported a
deeper-than-expected drop in quarterly sales at stores open at
least a year.
Yahoo shares fell 3.9 percent premarket a day after
the company said it may reconsider what it does with the cash it
gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its stake in
Alibaba Group. Yahoo previously promised to return most of the
cash to shareholders.
Research In Motion's U.S.-traded shares rose 6.4
percent premarket after Bloomberg reported IBM Corp has
considered buying RIM's enterprise division.
Fusion-io Inc shares jumped 22.3 percent premarket
after it projected late Thursday strong growth over the next
year and handily beat fourth-quarter profit estimates.
Manchester United's initial public offering priced
well below its expected range on Thursday, valuing the British
soccer club at only $2.3 billion and shaving off as much as $100
million from the anticipated proceeds for the team and its
owners. Shares start trading Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange.