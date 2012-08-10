* Manchester United debuts on NYSE near IPO price
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. stocks fell on Friday on
far weaker-than-expected growth in Chinese exports in a sign of
a slowing global economy, but the S&P 500 was on track for a
fifth straight week of gains.
Data on Chinese trade and bank lending suggested pro-growth
policies have been insufficient and more urgent government
action may be needed to stabilize the economy.
"The data from China is concerning because the global
economy is still the backdrop for the market. People are still
very cautious because of the global growth concerns," said Paul
Brigandi, vice president of trading at Direxion Funds in New
York.
The S&P 500, which closed Thursday at a three-month high,
fluctuated around 1,400 as the momentum of the recent rally has
stalled. Investor sentiment had been buoyed by expectations that
central banks would loosen monetary policy further.
The European Central Bank is expected to act soon to lower
punishing borrowing costs for Spain and Italy as a way to
stabilize the euro zone's economy.
"After these numbers investors may want to see activity
fairly quickly, especially from the ECB," said Paul Mendelsohn,
chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont, referring to the Chinese data.
The drop in Chinese exports included a 16 percent decline in
shipments to Europe from a year ago.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.90
points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,152.29. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.68 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,401.12.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.58 points, or 0.18
percent, at 3,013.06.
Cyclical stock sectors, including financials, energy and
consumer discretionary, fell.
The expectation of central bank action, however, may give
support to equities as investors think twice about shorting the
market on the possibility of any action.
Some economists said China's central bank could move as
early as this weekend to ease policy. It has reduced banks'
required reserve ratio in three steps since November to free up
new lending and cut interest rates in June and July.
Yahoo shares fell 5.1 percent to $15.20 a day after
the company said it may reconsider what it does with the cash it
gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its stake in
Alibaba Group. Yahoo previously promised to return most of the
cash to shareholders.
Manchester United shares were trading at their the
initial public offering price of $14 after opening at $14.05.
The stock priced well below its expected range on Thursday,
valuing the British soccer club at $2.3 billion.
J.C. Penney shares rose the company said its
second-quarter results showed a slowing in the flight of
long-time customers reacting to a new pricing policy.
Research In Motion's U.S.-traded shares
rose 5 percent to $8.18 after Bloomberg reported IBM Corp
has considered buying RIM's enterprise division.
Fusion-io Inc shares jumped 29.2 percent to $27.15
after it projected late Thursday strong growth over the next
year and the storage drive maker handily beat fourth-quarter
profit estimates.