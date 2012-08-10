* Manchester United debuts on NYSE near IPO price
* JCPenney shares rise as drop in customer traffic slows
* Indexes off: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. stocks fell on Friday on a
raft of weak data from China that signaled a slowing global
economy, but the S&P 500 remained on track for a fifth straight
week of gains.
Data on Chinese trade and bank lending suggested pro-growth
policies have been insufficient in the face of weak demand from
China's trading partners, and more urgent government action may
be needed to stabilize the economy.
The S&P 500, which closed Thursday at a three-month high,
fluctuated around 1,400 as the momentum of the recent rally
stalled. Investor sentiment had been buoyed by expectations that
central banks would loosen monetary policy further.
Trading has been relatively light in August, ahead of what
is anticipated to be a busier September when market participants
return from summer holidays and central banks, including the
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, may swing into
action.
"The European crisis is unresolved so the ECB will coming
back into play, so people are setting up for some market moving
events in September. Right now they welcome the low volatility,"
said Paul Brigandi, vice president of trading at Direxion Funds
in New York.
The European Central Bank is expected to act soon, though
not before September, to lower punishing borrowing costs for
Spain and Italy as a way to stabilize the euro zone's economy.
"You have the Federal Reserve and the ECB with a very sharp
focus on making sure things don't stall. Absent some outside
shock, I think the path of least resistance for equities is up,"
said Jeff Meyerson, head of trading for Sunrise Securities in
New York.
The data on Chinese exports included a 16 percent decline in
shipments to Europe from a year ago.
"After these numbers investors may want to see activity
fairly quickly, especially from the ECB," said Paul Mendelsohn,
chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 9.54 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 13,155.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 1.44 points, or 0.10 percent, to 1,401.36. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 6.60 points, or 0.22
percent, to 3,012.04.
Cyclical stock sectors, including financials, energy,
materials and consumer discretionary, fell.
The expectation of central bank action, however, may give
support to equities as investors think twice about shorting the
market on the possibility of any action.
Some economists said China's central bank could move as
early as this weekend to ease policy. It has reduced banks'
required reserve ratio in three steps since November to free up
new lending and cut interest rates in June and July.
Yahoo shares fell 5.7 percent to $15.10 a day after
the company said it may reconsider what it does with the cash it
gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its stake in
Alibaba Group. Yahoo previously promised to return most of the
cash to shareholders.
Manchester United shares were trading at $14.01,
slightly above the initial public offering price of $14 after
opening at $14.05. The stock priced well below its expected
range on Thursday, valuing the British soccer club at $2.3
billion.
J.C. Penney shares rose 6.2 percent to $23.45 as the
company said its second-quarter results showed a slowing in the
flight of long-time customers reacting to a new pricing policy.
Research In Motion's U.S.-traded shares
rose 4 percent to $8.11 after Bloomberg reported IBM Corp
has considered buying RIM's enterprise division.
Fusion-io Inc shares jumped 28.4 percent to $26.98
after it projected late Thursday strong growth over the next
year and the storage drive maker handily beat fourth-quarter
profit estimates.