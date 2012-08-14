* Home Depot up in light trade after results
* Retail sales, PPI data on tap
* Groupon drops after earnings
* Futures up: Dow 29 pts, S&P 2.9 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, indicating the S&P may recover from declines in the
prior session after data in the euro zone kept hopes for central
bank stimulus on the horizon and ahead of domestic retail sales
data.
* Investors will look to data at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) for
signs of life in the U.S. consumer when retail sales for July
are released. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.3
percent rise compared with a 0.5 percent decrease in June.
Excluding automobiles, sales are expected to rise 0.4 percent,
versus a 0.4 percent fall in the prior month.
* Home Depot Inc gained 2.5 percent to $54.15 in
light premarket trade after the world's largest home improvement
chain reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and kept
a tight lid on costs to offset weakness in sales.
* Also on tap at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) is the U.S. July
producer price index, which is expected to show a 0.2 percent
increase compared with a 0.1 percent rise in June. Excluding
volatile food and energy items, PPI is expected to rise 0.2
percent, a repeat of the June increase.
* European stocks rose, reversing the previous session's dip
and resuming their three-week rise as tepid growth figures from
Europe strengthened the case for further stimulus measures from
the region's policymakers. The FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top European shares was up 0.4 percent.
* Data showed on Tuesday that gross domestic product in the
euro zone shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter from the
previous three months, and by 0.4 percent compared with a year
earlier, in line with expectations. Earlier on Tuesday, data
showed Germany had modest economic growth in the second quarter
while France stagnated.
* U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set
in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data
provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global
economy.
* S&P 500 futures rose 2.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 29
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.5 points.
* Economic data later in the session includes business
inventories for June at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a rise of 0.2 percent versus a 0.3 percent
rise in the prior month.
* Other companies on tap to report earnings include Estee
Lauder Companies Inc, JDS Uniphase Corp and TJX
Cos Inc.
* Groupon Inc tumbled 18.7 percent to $6.14 in
premarket trade after the world's largest online daily deals
provider missed quarterly revenue expectations and gave a
cautious profit outlook.
* According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning,
of the 454 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings,
68 percent have topped analyst expectations, matching the
average beat rate over the past four quarters.
* Asian shares rose as investors hunted for bargains while
waiting for more economic figures from Europe and the United
States later in the day, after recent data showed the euro
zone's debt woes were eroding business activity globally.