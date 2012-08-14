* Home Depot rises as profit tops estimates
* U.S. retail sales, PPI data on tap
* Groupon drops, Michael Kors surges after earnings
* Futures up: Dow 27 pts, S&P 2.9 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, indicating the S&P may rebound from Monday's
decline, after weak euro zone data added to hopes for central
bank easing and investors awaited U.S. retail sales data.
The sales report, due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), is expected
to show a 0.3 percent rise last month compared with a 0.5
percent fall in June, according to economists in a Reuters
survey. Excluding automobiles, sales are expected to rise 0.4
percent versus a 0.4 percent fall in the prior month.
Home Depot Inc gained 1.3 percent to $53.50 in
premarket trading after the world's largest home improvement
chain reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and kept
a tight lid on costs to offset weakness in sales.
Data showed gross domestic product in the euro zone shrank
by 0.2 percent in the second quarter from the previous three
months and contracted by 0.4 percent compared with a year
earlier in line with expectations. Earlier data showed Germany
had modest economic growth in the second quarter while France
stagnated.
The euro zone data straddled the line of keeping intact
expectations for central bank action in September without
unnerving investors.
"This market has really focused on whether or not things are
getting worse, and it has been satisfied with anything that
shows economic conditions aren't getting softer," said Rick
Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in New York.
"So the German numbers this morning and Home Depot's report
all showed stability to the market that seems to be enough in
this very slow environment of the summer to keep the market
stable and even modestly increasing."
Also on tap at 8:30 a.m. is the U.S. July producer price
index, which is expected to show a 0.2 percent increase compared
with a 0.1 percent rise in June. Excluding volatile food and
energy items, PPI is expected to rise 0.2 percent, a repeat of
the June increase.
European stocks rose, reversing the previous session's dip
and resuming their three-week rise after the growth figures. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up
0.4 percent.
U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as fatigue set in
after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese growth data
provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing the global
economy.
S&P 500 futures rose 2.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 27
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5 points.
Economic data later in the session will include business
inventories for June at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a rise of 0.2 percent versus a 0.3 percent
rise in the prior month.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd jumped 11.4 percent to
$47.19 in premarket trading after the apparel company reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year
profit forecast.
Estee Lauder Cos Inc added 4.5 percent to $57.50 in
premarket trade after the cosmetics and fragrance maker reported
a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast more sales
growth this year.
Groupon Inc tumbled 21.1 percent to $5.96 in
premarket trade after the world's largest online daily deals
provider missed quarterly revenue expectations and gave a
cautious profit outlook.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of
the 454 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings, 68
percent have topped analyst expectations, matching the average
beat rate over the past four quarters.
Asian shares rose as investors hunted for bargains while
waiting for more economic figures from Europe and the United
States later in the day.