* Home Depot rises as profit tops estimates
* Retail sales climb in July
* Groupon drops, Michael Kors surges after earnings
* Futures up: Dow 43 pts, S&P 4.9 pts, Nasdaq 11.3 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. stocks were set to open
higher on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data
suggested a return of consumer spending could spur economic
growth.
The data showed retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July, the
first rise in four months and biggest since February. Economists
polled by Reuters had expected retail a 0.3 percent increase.
"The retail sales is good, and it just continues the trend
right now for the S&P to go higher," said Frank Lesh, a futures
analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"It keeps us going for now. I didn't see anything here that
said sell your longs or get out; if anything, it said buy."
Home Depot Inc gained 1.6 percent to $53.65 in
premarket trading after the world's largest home improvement
chain reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and kept
a tight lid on costs to offset weakness in sales.
Separately, producer prices rose in July at the fastest pace
in five months on higher costs for light trucks, pharmaceutical
drugs and cigarettes, although falling energy prices pointed to
muted inflation pressures.
S&P 500 futures rose 4.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 43
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11.25 points.
Data showed gross domestic product in the euro zone shrank
by 0.2 percent in the second quarter from the previous three
months and contracted by 0.4 percent compared with a year
earlier in line with expectations. Earlier data showed Germany
had modest economic growth in the second quarter while France
stagnated.
The euro zone data straddled the line of keeping intact
expectations for stimulus by central banks in September without
unnerving investors.
European stocks rose, reversing the previous session's dip
and resuming a three-week rise after the growth figures. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up
0.5 percent.
Economic data later in the session will include business
inventories for June at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a rise of 0.2 percent versus a 0.3 percent
rise in the prior month.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd jumped 11.4 percent to
$47.16 in premarket trading after the apparel company reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year
profit forecast.
Estee Lauder Cos Inc added 6 percent to $58.31 before
the opening bell after the cosmetics and fragrance maker
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast
more sales growth this year.
Groupon Inc tumbled 23.2 percent to $5.80 in
premarket trade after the world's largest online daily deals
provider missed quarterly revenue expectations and gave a
cautious profit outlook.
Discount retailer TJX Cos Inc, owner of the
Marshalls and T.J. Maxx chains, raised its full-year profit
forecast on a rise in its second-quarter sales, fueled by
shoppers seeking inexpensive designer products.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of
the 454 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings, 68
percent have topped analyst expectations, matching the average
beat rate over the past four quarters.