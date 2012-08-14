* Home Depot rises as profit tops estimates
* Retail sales climb in July
* Groupon drops, Michael Kors surges after earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Wall Street advanced on Tuesday
after stronger-than-expected retail sales data suggested a
return of consumer spending and further gains by stocks.
The data showed retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July, the
first rise in four months and biggest since February. Economists
polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent increase. The S&P
retail index gained 0.9 percent.
"The retail sales is good, and it just continues the trend
right now for the S&P to go higher," said Frank Lesh, a futures
analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"It keeps us going for now. I didn't see anything here that
said sell your longs or get out; if anything, it said buy."
Home Depot Inc gained 2.3 percent to $54.04 as the
top boost to the Dow after the world's largest home improvement
chain reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and kept
a tight lid on costs to offset weakness in sales.
Separately, producer prices rose in July at the fastest pace
in five months on higher costs for light trucks, pharmaceutical
drugs and cigarettes, although falling energy prices pointed to
muted inflation pressures.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 25.17 points,
or 0.19 percent, to 13,194.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 3.49 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,407.60. The
Nasdaq Composite Index rose 7.15 points, or 0.24
percent, to 3,029.67.
Economic data later in the session will include business
inventories for June at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a rise of 0.2 percent versus a 0.3 percent
rise in the prior month.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd surged 13.5 percent to
$48.07 after the apparel company reported higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and raised its full-year profit forecast.
Estee Lauder Cos Inc jumped 8.5 percent to $59.68
after the cosmetics and fragrance maker reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast more sales
growth this year.
Saks Inc reported a narrower than expected second
quarter loss on Tuesday, as sales gains defied what the luxury
retailer said was a tough economy, and the retailer stuck to its
sales forecast for the second half of the fiscal year. Shares
climbed 4.1 percent to $11.30.
Groupon Inc tumbled 22.6 percent to $5.84 after the
world's largest online daily deals provider missed quarterly
revenue expectations and gave a cautious profit outlook.
Discount retailer TJX Cos Inc, owner of the
Marshalls and T.J. Maxx chains, raised its full-year profit
forecast on a rise in its second-quarter sales, and shares edged
up 0.4 percent to $44.42.