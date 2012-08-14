* Home Depot rises as profit tops estimates
* Retail sales climb in July
* Groupon drops, Michael Kors surges after earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Wall Street advanced on Tuesday
after retail sales data suggested a return of consumer spending
may lift economic growth and the world's largest home
improvement chain Home Depot raised its profit forecast
for the year.
The data, which showed retail sales rose for the first time
in four months and dovetailed with strong earnings reports from
niche retailers like Estee Lauder, comes after recent
improvement in housing and jobs numbers raised hopes that an
earlier slowdown in the economy may be only temporary.
However, gains were slight with the S&P 500 up for seven of
the last eight session and the perception of risk from Europe's
debt crisis still high on the agenda.
"Definitely Wall Street will applaud this data," said Todd
Schoenberger, managing principal at the BlackBay Group in New
York. "Retail sales were strong, showing how smart retailers
were with their back-to-school promotions."
Home Depot Inc gained 2.3 percent to $54.04 as the
top boost to the Dow after the company reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and kept a tight lid on
costs to offset weakness in sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13.74 points,
or 0.10 percent, to 13,183.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 1.50 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,405.61. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.55 points, or 0.08
percent, to 3,025.07.
The S&P 500 is up 12 percent this year after rallying 10
percent from yearly lows reached in June. The rally, which has
brought the index to within a stone's throw of new four-year
highs, has also left investors looking for new catalysts to move
the market higher.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd surged 13.4 percent to
$48.05 after the apparel company reported higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and raised its full-year profit forecast.
Estee Lauder jumped 8.2 percent to $59.54 after the
cosmetics and fragrance maker reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and forecast more sales growth this year.
Saks Inc reported a narrower than expected second
quarter loss on Tuesday, as sales gains defied what the luxury
retailer said was a tough economy, and the retailer stuck to its
sales forecast for the second half of the fiscal year. Shares
climbed 5.4 percent to $11.44.
Retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July, the biggest increase
since February. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3
percent increase. The S&P retail index gained 0.9
percent.
"The retail sales is good, and it just continues the trend
right now for the S&P to go higher," said Frank Lesh, a futures
analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"It keeps us going for now. I didn't see anything here that
said sell your longs or get out; if anything, it said buy."
Separately, producer prices rose in July at the fastest pace
in five months on higher costs for light trucks, pharmaceutical
drugs and cigarettes, although falling energy prices pointed to
muted inflation pressures.
Groupon Inc tumbled 23.5 percent to $5.77 after the
world's largest online daily deals provider missed quarterly
revenue expectations and gave a cautious profit outlook.
Discount retailer TJX Cos Inc, owner of the
Marshalls and T.J. Maxx chains, raised its full-year profit
forecast on a rise in its second-quarter sales, and shares edged
up 0.1 percent to $44.28.