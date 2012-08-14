* Home Depot rises as profit tops estimates
* Retail sales climb in July
* Groupon drops, Michael Kors surges after earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Wall Street advanced on Tuesday
after retail sales data suggested consumer spending may lift
economic growth and Home Depot raised its profit
forecast, saying it saw improvement in the housing market.
Both Home Depot's earnings and the retail data, which showed
retail sales rose for the first time in four months, come after
recent housing and jobs numbers lifted hopes that a slowdown in
the economy may only be temporary.
The better retail sales data also dovetailed with strong
earnings reports from niche retailers like Estee Lauder,
which jumped nearly 10 percent.
"Definitely Wall Street will applaud this data," said Todd
Schoenberger, managing principal at the BlackBay Group in New
York. "Retail sales were strong, showing how smart retailers
were with their back-to-school promotions."
However, gains were modest after the S&P 500 rose for seven
of the past eight sessions and the perception of risk from
Europe's debt crisis was still running high.
Home Depot Inc, world's largest home improvement
chain, gained 3.5 percent to $54.67 as the top boost to the Dow
after the company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit and kept a tight lid on costs to offset weakness in
sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 37.28 points,
or 0.28 percent, to 13,206.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 4.40 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,408.51. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 10.27 points, or 0.34
percent, to 3,032.79.
The S&P 500 is up 12 percent this year after rallying 10
percent from yearly lows reached in June. The rally, which has
brought the index to within a stone's throw of new four-year
highs, has also left investors looking for new catalysts to move
the market higher.
Home Depot is seeing improvements in California and Florida,
states that were hit hard by the housing downturn, according to
Chief Executive Officer Frank Blake. The comments helped lift
housing stocks, and the Dow Jones Home Construction index
rose 1.2 percent.
Reports from smaller retailers supported the thesis of
robust consumer spending that may help lift overall growth.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd surged 13.4 percent to
$48.05 after the apparel company reported higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and raised its full-year profit forecast.
Estee Lauder jumped 9.1 percent to $59.96 after the
cosmetics and fragrance maker reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and forecast more sales growth this year.
Saks Inc reported a narrower-than-expected second
quarter loss on Tuesday as sales gains defied what the luxury
retailer said was a tough economy, and the retailer stuck to its
sales forecast for the second half of the fiscal year. Shares
climbed 6 percent to $11.51.
Retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July, the biggest increase
since February. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3
percent increase. The S&P retail index gained 1 percent.
"The retail sales is good, and it just continues the trend
right now for the S&P to go higher," said Frank Lesh, a futures
analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"It keeps us going for now. I didn't see anything here that
said sell your longs or get out; if anything, it said buy."
Separately, producer prices rose in July at the fastest pace
in five months on higher costs for light trucks, pharmaceutical
drugs and cigarettes, although falling energy prices pointed to
muted inflation pressures.
Groupon Inc tumbled 23.6 percent to $5.77 after the
world's largest online daily deals provider missed quarterly
revenue expectations and gave a cautious profit outlook.
Discount retailer TJX Cos Inc, owner of the
Marshalls and T.J. Maxx chains, raised its full-year profit
forecast on a rise in its second-quarter sales, and its shares
edged up 1.4 percent to $44.85.