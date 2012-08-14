* Home Depot raises profit view, hopes for housing market
* U.S. retail sales gain hints at stronger growth
* Groupon shares sink to new lows after results
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 14 U.S. stocks ended little
changed o n T uesday in what investors described as a fatigued
market after the S&P 500 rose in seven of the past eight
sessions.
Retailers were a notable standout after Home Depot
raised its profit forecast due to improvement in the housing
market and U.S. retail sales data that was stronger than
expected, though earlier figures were revised lower. The S&P
Retail Index rose 0.9 percent, giving an early boost to
the market.
But with the S&P 500 up 12 percent so far this year, gains
came off by the afternoon. In the last five sessions, the S&P
has not moved more than 0.22 percent in either direction and
volume has declined in what is normally a seasonally slow
period.
"For the past week or two, the market rally has been largely
driven by the absence of sellers and complacency that things
will be OK until the end of the month, at least," said James
Dailey, portfolio manger at TEAM Asset Strategy fund in
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The S&P 500 is within a stone's throw of new four-year
highs, leaving investors looking for new catalysts to move the
market higher. Just 5.16 billion shares changed hands on the
three major U.S. exchanges, a light day of trading.
Home Depot Inc, the world's largest home improvement
chain, gained 3.6 percent to $54.71 and gave the Dow the
greatest boost after the company reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and kept a tight lid on costs to offset
weakness in sales.
Home Depot is seeing improvements in California and Florida,
states that were hit hard by the housing downturn, according to
Chief Executive Officer Frank Blake. His comments helped lift
housing stocks, and the Dow Jones Home Construction index
rose 0.3 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.71 points, or
0.02 percent, to 13,172.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.18 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,403.93. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.54 points, or 0.18
percent, at 3,016.98.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.8 percent in July, the biggest
increase since February and better than a forecast 0.3 percent
rise. The previous month's numbers were revised to minus 0.7
percent from minus 0.5 percent.
"The next two weeks of data will lead into the annual Fed
meeting at Jackson Hole," said Peter Cecchini, managing director
at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co in New York, noting that while the
headline numbers from the retail sales data exceeded
expectations, the previous month's numbers were also revised.
"The revision will likely be ignored, but it produces a
print slightly worse than expectations," Cecchini said. He added
that the data was important because U.S. Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke has traditionally used the Jackson Hole venue as an
opportunity to signal Fed direction.
The better retail sales data dovetailed with strong earnings
reports from niche retailers like Estee Lauder.
Reports from smaller retailers also supported the thesis of
robust consumer spending that may help lift overall growth.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd surged 16.5 percent to
$49.33 after the apparel company reported higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and raised its full-year profit forecast.
Estee Lauder jumped 9.3 percent to $60.13 after the
cosmetics and fragrance maker reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit and forecast more sales growth this year.
But Groupon Inc tumbled 27 percent to $5.51 after
the world's largest online provider of daily deals missed
quarterly revenue expectations and gave a cautious profit
outlook.
The 5.16 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq was well below
last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.