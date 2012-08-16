* Wal-Mart falls after earnings
* Jobless claims edge higher, July housing starts fall
* Facebook falls as lockup of some insider shares ends
* Indexes: Dow off 0.02 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up
0.19 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. stock were little changed
on Thursday as gains in Cisco Systems helped keep indexes
afloat, but a spate of data did little to cheer investors about
the economy.
Cisco Systems Inc rose 7.9 percent to $18.72 as the
top boost to both the Dow and S&P 500 after the world's largest
network equipment maker announced a 75 percent dividend hike and
posted quarterly results that beat estimates. The NYSEArca
networking index gained 2.3 percent.
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits edged higher last week although a longer trend
fell close to a four-year low, indicating a slowly healing jobs
market.
But housing starts unexpectedly dropped 1.1 percent last
month as the industry continues to have trouble finding its
footing.
"You've got this feeling that we are doing OK, maybe not as
good as we would hope, but at least we are moving forward. Then
if we don't continue to move forward, you've got the optimism
that the Fed may be kick-starting things," said Terry Morris,
senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company
in Reading, Pennsylvania.
"Sleepwalking is a pretty good analogy of what is going on
with the market right now."
The S&P capped its longest string of gains since December
2010 on Aug. 10, boosted by expectations of more stimulus from
central banks in the United States and euro zone to stimulate
their respective economies in September.
But the index has stalled, unable to convincingly break
above the 1,405 level, which has acted as a stiff resistance
point.
In other company news, Wal-Mart shed 2.7 percent to $72.44
to act as the biggest drag on the Dow and S&P 500. The world's
largest retailer posted a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly
profit but forecast full-year earnings that could fall short of
Wall Street expectations. The Morgan Stanley retail index
shed 0.1 percent.
Facebook Inc declined 4.9 percent to $20.15 as shares
hit the market after the expiration of a lockup period, which
had prevented sales by some insiders.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index rose to minus 7.1 from minus 12.9 in July, its
fourth straight month of contraction and shy of economists'
expectations for minus 5. A report from the New York Federal
Reserve on Wednesday showed factory activity in New York state
contracted in August for the first time since October 2011.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 3.09 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 13,161.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 0.19 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,405.72. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.71 points, or 0.19
percent, to 3,036.64.
Retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a quarterly
loss in line with Wall Street estimates as lower expenses offset
weak sales. Shares rose 4.1 percent to $58.90.
Dollar Tree fell 5.6 percent to $47.20 after the
discount retailer posted second-quarter earnings and forecast
quarterly earnings and sales below analysts' expectations.
Ross Stores Inc slipped 1.4 percent to $67.55 after
the company forecast full-year earnings below analysts
expectations, even as the low-priced apparel retailer's
quarterly profit met expectations.
Applied Materials forecast current-quarter revenue
below expectations and its chief executive hinted the top
chip-gear maker could shed poorly performing non-core
businesses. Its shares fell 2.8 percent to $11.47.
As earnings season comes to a close, Thomson Reuters data
shows that of the 468 companies in the S&P 500 that have
reported earnings through Thursday morning, 68 percent beat
analysts' expectations, about the same rate as over the past
four quarters.
Indenix Pharmaceuticals Inc plunged 30.7 percent to
$5.76 after the company's experimental hepatitis C drug was
placed on a partial hold by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.