* Wal-Mart falls after earnings

* Jobless claims edge higher, July housing starts fall

* Facebook falls as lockup of some insider shares ends

* Indexes: Dow off 0.02 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. stock were little changed on Thursday as gains in Cisco Systems helped keep indexes afloat, but a spate of data did little to cheer investors about the economy.

Cisco Systems Inc rose 7.9 percent to $18.72 as the top boost to both the Dow and S&P 500 after the world's largest network equipment maker announced a 75 percent dividend hike and posted quarterly results that beat estimates. The NYSEArca networking index gained 2.3 percent.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits edged higher last week although a longer trend fell close to a four-year low, indicating a slowly healing jobs market.

But housing starts unexpectedly dropped 1.1 percent last month as the industry continues to have trouble finding its footing.

"You've got this feeling that we are doing OK, maybe not as good as we would hope, but at least we are moving forward. Then if we don't continue to move forward, you've got the optimism that the Fed may be kick-starting things," said Terry Morris, senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company in Reading, Pennsylvania.

"Sleepwalking is a pretty good analogy of what is going on with the market right now."

The S&P capped its longest string of gains since December 2010 on Aug. 10, boosted by expectations of more stimulus from central banks in the United States and euro zone to stimulate their respective economies in September.

But the index has stalled, unable to convincingly break above the 1,405 level, which has acted as a stiff resistance point.

In other company news, Wal-Mart shed 2.7 percent to $72.44 to act as the biggest drag on the Dow and S&P 500. The world's largest retailer posted a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profit but forecast full-year earnings that could fall short of Wall Street expectations. The Morgan Stanley retail index shed 0.1 percent.

Facebook Inc declined 4.9 percent to $20.15 as shares hit the market after the expiration of a lockup period, which had prevented sales by some insiders.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index rose to minus 7.1 from minus 12.9 in July, its fourth straight month of contraction and shy of economists' expectations for minus 5. A report from the New York Federal Reserve on Wednesday showed factory activity in New York state contracted in August for the first time since October 2011.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 3.09 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,161.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.19 point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,405.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.71 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,036.64.

Retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a quarterly loss in line with Wall Street estimates as lower expenses offset weak sales. Shares rose 4.1 percent to $58.90.

Dollar Tree fell 5.6 percent to $47.20 after the discount retailer posted second-quarter earnings and forecast quarterly earnings and sales below analysts' expectations.

Ross Stores Inc slipped 1.4 percent to $67.55 after the company forecast full-year earnings below analysts expectations, even as the low-priced apparel retailer's quarterly profit met expectations.

Applied Materials forecast current-quarter revenue below expectations and its chief executive hinted the top chip-gear maker could shed poorly performing non-core businesses. Its shares fell 2.8 percent to $11.47.

As earnings season comes to a close, Thomson Reuters data shows that of the 468 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Thursday morning, 68 percent beat analysts' expectations, about the same rate as over the past four quarters.

Indenix Pharmaceuticals Inc plunged 30.7 percent to $5.76 after the company's experimental hepatitis C drug was placed on a partial hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.