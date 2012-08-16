* Wal-Mart falls after earnings
* Jobless claims edge higher, July housing starts fall
* Facebook falls as lockup of some insider shares ends
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday
after Cisco Systems, the world's largest network equipment
maker, announced a big hike in its dividend after posting
earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts.
Cisco Systems Inc rose 8 percent after the company
said it would hike its dividend 75 percent after surprisingly
strong results late Wednesday. The dividend increase countered a
gloomy outlook from Cicso on the debt crisis and recession in
Europe.
"I really like the announcement that they are returning 50
percent of their free cash flow to share holders," said Paul
Hogan, a portfolio manager at FAM Funds in Cobleskill, New York.
"Increasing the dividend by 75 percent, that is a huge
statement."
Gains were capped as Wal-Mart shed 3.3 percent to $72.03.
The world's largest retailer posted a bigger-than-expected jump
in quarterly profit but forecast full-year earnings that could
fall short of Wall Street expectations.
Wal-Mart traditionally marks the end of the U.S. earnings
season. Thomson Reuters data shows that of the 468 companies in
the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Thursday
morning, 68 percent beat analysts' expectations, about the same
rate as over the past four quarters.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 38.04 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 13,202.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 4.91 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,410.44. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 17.34 points, or 0.57
percent, to 3,048.27.
Earnings took center stage given the economic data was
largely in line with forecasts. The number of Americans filing
new claims for jobless benefits edged higher last week although
a longer trend fell close to a four-year low, indicating a
slowly healing jobs market.
But housing starts unexpectedly dropped 1.1 percent last
month as the industry continues to have trouble finding its
footing despite some recent signs of life in the sector.
The S&P capped its longest string of gains since December
2010 on Aug. 10, boosted by expectations of more stimulus from
central banks in the United States and euro zone to stimulate
their respective economies in September. But the index has
stalled, unable to convincingly break clear of the 1,400 level.
Facebook Inc declined 6 percent to $19.94 as shares
hit the market after the expiration of a lockup period, which
had prevented sales by some insiders.
Retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a quarterly
loss in line with Wall Street estimates as lower expenses offset
weak sales. Shares rose 6.1 percent to $60.08.
Dollar Tree fell 3.3 percent to $48.33 after the
discount retailer posted second-quarter earnings and forecast
quarterly earnings and sales below analysts' expectations.
Ross Stores Inc slipped 0.7 percent to $68.02 after
the company forecast full-year earnings below analysts
expectations, even as the low-priced apparel retailer's
quarterly profit met expectations.
Applied Materials forecast current-quarter revenue
below expectations and its chief executive hinted the top
chip-gear maker could shed poorly performing non-core
businesses. Its shares rose 0.6 percent to $11.86.
Indenix Pharmaceuticals Inc plunged 28.6 percent to
$5.93 after the company's experimental hepatitis C drug was
placed on a partial hold by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business
activity index rose to minus 7.1 from minus 12.9 in July, its
fourth straight month of contraction and shy of economists'
expectations for minus 5. A report from the New York Federal
Reserve on Wednesday showed factory activity in New York state
contracted in August for the first time since October 2011.