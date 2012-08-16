* Wal-Mart falls after earnings
* Jobless claims edge higher, July housing starts fall
* Facebook falls as lockup of some insider shares ends
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.8 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday
following comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that
appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to fight
the euro zone crisis, while Cisco Systems jumped after it hiked
its dividend.
The S&P 500 was on course to hit a four-month closing high
in the first significant market move in over a week. Traders are
looking for a convincing break above the index's 1,400 level
where the market stalled after a 2 percent rally on Aug. 3.
Merkel said ECB chief Mario Draghi's vow to do all that is
necessary to defend euro is in line with what European leaders
have been saying. Some traders took that as sign Germany may be
drawing nearer to backing purchases of sovereign bonds of
troubled European nations such as Spain.
"The decline in Spanish yields off of that has been a big
boon to the market," said Michael James, senior trader at
regional investment bank Wedbush Morgan in Los Angeles.
"There certainly doesn't seem to be that much interest from
longs in selling any strength and that is continuing to
frustrate the shorts," he said. "As the market continues working
higher we could see another squeeze."
The yield on the Spanish 10-year bond fell to
6.57 percent, hitting it lowest level in month.
Cisco Systems Inc rose 8.6 percent after the
company said it would hike its dividend 75 percent after
surprisingly strong results late Wednesday. The dividend
increase countered a gloomy outlook from Cicso on the debt
crisis and recession in Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 67.80 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 13,232.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 7.62 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,413.15. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 24.70 points, or 0.81
percent, to 3,055.63.
Gains were capped as Wal-Mart shed 3.2 percent to $72.08.
The world's largest retailer posted a bigger-than-expected jump
in quarterly profit but forecast full-year earnings that could
fall short of Wall Street expectations.
Wal-Mart traditionally marks the end of the U.S. earnings
season. Thomson Reuters data shows that of the 468 companies in
the S&P 500 that have reported earnings through Thursday
morning, 68 percent beat analysts' expectations, about the same
rate as over the past four quarters.
Earnings were the bigger driver given the economic data was
largely in line with forecasts. The number of Americans filing
new claims for jobless benefits edged higher last week although
a longer trend fell close to a four-year low, indicating a
slowly healing jobs market.
But housing starts unexpectedly dropped 1.1 percent last
month as the industry continues to have trouble finding its
footing despite some recent signs of life in the sector.
The S&P capped its longest string of gains since December
2010 on Aug. 10, boosted by expectations of more stimulus from
central banks in the United States and euro zone to stimulate
their respective economies in September.
Facebook Inc declined 5.4 percent to $20.05 as shares
hit the market after the expiration of a lockup period, which
had prevented sales by some insiders.
Retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a quarterly
loss in line with Wall Street estimates as lower expenses offset
weak sales. Shares rose 5.5 percent to $59.72.
Dollar Tree fell 3.3 percent to $48.33 after the
discount retailer posted second-quarter earnings and forecast
quarterly earnings and sales below analysts' expectations.