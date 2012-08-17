* Apple shares climb to a record
* CBOE VIX volatility index at 5-yr lows
* Facebook, Groupon hit new lows
* Indexes: Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 17 The S&P 500 was near a
four-year high on Friday and heading for a sixth straight week
of gains. A drop in Wall Street's "fear gauge" and gains across
all sectors suggested stocks have room to move higher.
The Nasdaq rose as Apple shares reached an all-time high.
The S&P 500 made a solid move above the closely watched
1,400 level in the last session, posting its biggest gain in two
weeks. The index hovered near 1,419, its highest since May 2008.
"From a sentiment point of view, the market has little to
inhibit it from proceeding higher," said Ralph Edwards, director
of derivatives strategy at ITG in New York.
"The best rallies are, of course, the broadest, so it makes
sense to view, in real-time, the stocks that are propelling the
index so as to make sure that the advance is not just being
carried on the shoulders of one sector. Here, the news is also
good."
Edwards noted that 47 S&P 500 stocks in all industry groups
except for utilities have recently hit a 52-week high, among
them Home Depot Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Chevron Corp
, SunTrust Banks Inc, Covidien Plc, 3M Co
, Google Inc, CF Industries Holdings and
Sprint Nextel Corp.
The CBOE VIX volatility index, seen as a measure of
investors concern on Wall Street, hit a 5-year low on Friday,
down 5.7 percent to 13.47 in a sign that investors are less
concerned about risk than they have been.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.69 points,
or 0.05 percent, at 13,256.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.36 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,415.87. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.28 points, or 0.24
percent, at 3,069.67.
With few news headlines and light participation during
summer holidays, traders are increasingly taking their cues from
market technicals. The S&P 500 needs to close above 1,419.04,
the index's April high to make a new four-year high.
Shares in Apple Inc jumped to an all-time intraday
high of $645.48 earlier in the session. The stock is currently
up 1.3 percent at $644.67. Broker Jefferies raised its price
target on the stock to $900 from $800 and gave it a 'buy'
rating.
But Facebook shares continued to slide after the expiration
of a lockup period on some of the company's stock following its
initial public offering. The shares fell as much as 4.3 percent
to a record low of $19.01.
Groupon Inc also slumped 9.6 percent to a new low
on Friday after Evercore Partners analyst Ken Sena downgraded
shares of the largest daily deal company and set a $3 price
target on the stock. It fell 49 cents to $4.51.
The S&P 500 has risen 2.6 percent in August and nearly 11
percent since a year low in June as traders eye some encouraging
U.S. jobs data and highly anticipated policy meetings at the
European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve in September.
The economic data on Wednesday was mixed, leaving investors
wondering if the recovery was real.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer
sentiment survey for August rose to its highest since May to
73.6, buoyed by sales at retailers and low mortgage rates.
Separately, the Conference Board said its leading economic
index climbed 0.4 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent decline in
June and pointing to slow growth through the end of 2012.
"It's interesting because we've had this mixed bag from the
economic data. Today's is a good step and yesterday was a little
disappointing, with the housing data, so we are all just kind of
wondering, is this recovery real?" said Ryan Detrick, senior
technical strategist, Schaeffer's Investment Research in
Cincinnati, Ohio.
Trading volume, which has been meager over the past several
sessions during a seasonally slow period, could be even lighter
heading into the weekend. This week has seen the lowest and
second lowest full-day trading volumes of the year.
The low was hit on Monday with just 4.54 billion shares on
the Nasdaq, the NYSE and the Amex, about two thirds of the daily
average this year.
The S&P rallied for six days through Aug. 10, boosted by the
anticipation of more actions from central banks in the United
States and euro zone.
The S&P 500 rose to a four-month peak on Thursday after
comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel reinforced
investor expectations for action to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis.
Gap advanced 5.3 percent to $36.16 after the
clothing retailer posted a higher quarterly profit and raised
its full-year forecast.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd dropped 13.8 percent
to $10.57 after the chipmaker posted second-quarter earnings and
said current-quarter results may miss expectations.