* Aetna to buy Coventry Health Care for $5.7 billion
* Chicago Fed national activity index on tap
* Futures: S&P 500 off 0.5 pt, Dow off 18 pts; Nasdaq up 3
pts
By Edward Krudy
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday after
posting six weeks of gains, but insurer Aetna's purchase
of rival Coventry Health Care for $5.7 billion showed
companies are still seeing value in the market.
But futures lost some ground after the European Central Bank
sought to quash speculation about the shape its planned
bond-buying program would take, saying it was misleading to talk
about decisions that had not yet been taken.
Coventry shares jumped 18 percent to $41.30 after Aetna said
it will pay a total value of $42.08 per share for the company,
putting the deal at a 20.4 percent premium to the stock's Friday
closing price. The deal is the latest in a string of
multibillion-dollar acquisitions in the U.S. healthcare sector.
The S&P 500 closed its sixth week of gains on Friday,
closing in on four-year highs, as investors anticipate the
European Central Bank will take steps to control the euro crisis
in September. Last week the index broke away from the 1,400
level where it had stalled for much of August.
"There is a better feeling out there that there is a sense
of more unity growing within the EU, and it is being backed by
the ECB," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York. "Over the next week or so
we are looking at 1,435 to 1,450 on the S&P."
The latest edition of Der Spiegel said the ECB is discussing
interest rate thresholds for individual euro zone countries with
a view to intervening if the premium over German bonds is
exceeded. In its latest comments the ECB stopped short of ruling
out the report outright.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.5 point but were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell
18 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3 points.
CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures exchange
operator, said on Monday it was applying to the British
Financial Services Authority for approval to open in the middle
of next year a London-based market trading currency
futures.
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its Chicago Fed
National Activity Index for July at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). The
index read -0.15 in the prior month.
Struggling retailer Best Buy Co Inc said its founder
Richard Schulze has turned down an offer from the board to
conduct due diligence in connection with his proposal to take
the company private at a valuation of more than $8 billion. The
shares fell 4.7 percent.
The global economic outlook is more uncertain now than at
the start of the financial crisis in late 2008, Doug Oberhelman,
chief executive of Caterpillar, the world's largest
maker of construction equipment, said on Monday.
European stocks, which have rallied sharply since
late July, fell 0.1 percent on Monday although the losses were
limited by growing expectation of bold action from the European
Central Bank to lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.