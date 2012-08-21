* Facebook director dumps stock
* Best Buy shares slump 9 pct
* Spanish bond yields ease
* Indexes up: S&P 500 0.3 pct, Dow 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 21 Wall Street hit a four-year
high on Tuesday as equity markets continue to grind steadily
higher on hopes that central banks will act in the near future
to stimulate their economies.
The S&P 500 has risen nearly 3 percent so far in August.
Much of those gains have come on a few outsized days while other
days have seen small incremental gains. Volumes have been light
as investors wait for central banks' meetings next month where
policymakers are expected to take action to ease Europe's debt
crisis and boost the economy.
"I am looking for new highs in the major indexes," said
Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at John Thomas Financial in
New York. "Overall there is no one major negative that's out
there right now that people are scared of."
The perception of declining risks from the euro crisis has
been a major factor behind equity gains. Yields at a Spanish
short-term debt auction dived on Tuesday, while Europe's
volatility index VSTOXX hit a one-month low, signaling a
steady rise in investors' appetite for risk.
The S&P 500 passed this year's high of 1,422.38 set in April
to make a four-year intraday high and taking the index back to
May 2008.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.52 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 13,286.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.94 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,422.07 after
earlier rising to 1422.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index
added 13.79 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,090.00.
The euro rallied to a seven-week high against the dollar on
Tuesday bolstered by talk the European Central Bank will take
action to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
Best Buy Co shares slumped 8.6 percent. The company
cut its fiscal-year profit outlook on Tuesday, citing lower
expectations for industrywide sales and uncertainty about key
product introductions, and the consumer electronics retailer
suspended its share buybacks for the year.
Signs that the U.S. labor market is performing better than
previously thought have also helped stocks.
European stocks rose, keeping a four-week rally alive, as
investors bet the European Central Bank will soon start buying
Spanish and Italian bonds to help lower their borrowing costs.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.2 percent.
Facebook Inc director Peter Thiel sold roughly $400
million worth of shares in the Internet social networking
company last week, cashing out most of his stake. The sale comes
as Facebook shares lost 50 percent of their value since its IPO
earlier this year. The shares fell 2.6 percent to
$19.46.
The chief executives of Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd have talked but did not settle
the high-stakes patent dispute between the two electronics
companies, a Samsung attorney said in court on Monday.
Medtronic Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on
Tuesday but fell just short of Wall Street expectations as sales
in its key cardiac rhythm management unit showed continued
weakness. The shares fell 0.9 percent to $41.05.