* ECB expected to intervene to stem euro zone crisis
* Facebook director dumps stock; shares slip
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Aug 21 U.S. stocks hit a four-year
high on Tuesday as equity markets continue to grind steadily
higher on hopes that central banks will act in the near future
to stimulate their economies.
The S&P 500 has risen more than 3 percent so far in August.
Much of those gains have come on a few outsized days while other
days have seen small incremental gains. Volumes have been light
as investors wait for central banks' meetings next month where
policymakers are expected to take action to ease Europe's debt
crisis and boost the economy.
Talk of ECB intervention in debt markets resurfaced after a
weekend report in Germany's Spiegel magazine that the central
bank would target specific yield levels as part of any
bond-buying program. The ECB tried to quash that speculation on
Monday but traders cited a story in British newspaper The Daily
Telegraph saying it could confirm the reports that ECB experts
were examining plans to effectively cap Spanish and Italian
yields.
While that does not advance the process of the ECB actually
intervening - still largely dependent on German political
leaders' attitude at key meetings next month - investors see
that as evidence that the ECB is moving closer to action.
The perception of declining risks from the euro crisis has
been a major factor behind equity gains. Yields at a Spanish
short-term debt auction dived on Tuesday, while Europe's
volatility index VSTOXX hit a one-month low, signaling a
steady rise in investors' appetite for risk.
The euro rallied to a seven-week high against the dollar on
Tuesday bolstered by talk the European Central Bank will take
action to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
Signs that the U.S. labor market is performing better than
previously thought have also helped stocks.
"The S&P 500 is still tracking with the election year
roadmap, sporting bullish tendencies during the August-September
time frame. This has pushed the index to new recovery highs for
2012," said Dan Wantrobski, director at Janney Capital Markets.
"The drawback to this most recent strength is that although
we have achieved new cyclical bull market highs, the action has
pushed a good number of stocks and indices into overbought
territory on a short-term basis. Thus, we would not be surprised
by some consolidation, profit-taking in upcoming sessions."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 43.10 points,
or 0.32 percent, at 13,314.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.49 points, or 0.46 percent, at 1,424.62. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.52 points, or 0.34
percent, at 3,086.73.
Best Buy Co shares fell 3.5 percent to $17.52 after
hitting a 52-week low of $16.25 earlier. The company cut its
fiscal-year profit outlook on Tuesday, citing lower expectations
for industrywide sales and uncertainty about key product
introductions, and the consumer electronics retailer suspended
its share buybacks for the year.
Facebook Inc director Peter Thiel sold roughly $400
million worth of shares in the Internet social networking
company last week, cashing out most of his stake. The sale comes
as Facebook shares lost 50 percent of their value since its IPO
earlier this year. The shares fell 1.7 percent to $19.68.
ID:nL2E8JKM3G]
The chief executives of Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd have talked but did not settle
the high-stakes patent dispute between the two electronics
companies, a Samsung attorney said in court on Monday.
Apple shares fell 1.1 percent to $658.26.