* Dell slashes full-year outlook
* Japan export data weak
* UPS extends offer period for TNT
* Futures down: S&P 3.2 pts, Dow 19 pts, Nasdaq 2 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stock index futures eased
on Wednesday as weak export data from Japan underscored the
headwinds facing the global economy, while computer maker Dell
warned of a challenging second half and slashed its full year
earnings outlook.
* Japan's exports slumped the most in six months in July as
shipments to Europe and China tumbled, adding to concerns over
global demand after a string of dire trade figures from Asia's
export engines.
* Stocks have rallied over the summer partly on signs of
strength in the U.S. economy and partly on the belief that
belief the European Central Bank will act to prop up the euro
zone. The Japanese data, while not undermining that thesis, did
sound a note of caution.
* Dell Inc - The No. 2 U.S. PC maker - warned of a
challenging second half and slashed its full-year earnings
outlook as customers cut back on computer purchases ahead of the
launch of Microsoft's Windows 8 software.
* S&P 500 futures fell 3.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 19
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 2 points.
* The S&P 500 hit a four-year intraday high on Tuesday
before reversing gains and finishing in negative territory in a
sign the index could struggle as these higher levels without new
catalysts.
* European shares fell on Wednesday. Cyclical stocks led the
decline on growth concerns fueled by the weak export data from
Japan. But expectations of more stimulus measures by central
banks capped losses. The FTSEurofirst fell 0.8 percent.
* Regarding McDonald's Corp, a coalition of nearly
20 children's advocacy, health and public interest groups plans
to file complaints with the Federal Trade Commission on
Wednesday, asserting that some online marketing by McDonald's
and four other well known companies violates a federal law
protecting children's privacy, the New York Times said.
* United Parcel Service will extend the offer period
for Dutch rival TNT Express to Nov. 9 because
antitrust conditions will not be met before the original
deadline of the end of this month.
* Kraft Foods Inc said it would sell a majority
stake in its 'Back to Nature' food brand to U.S. private equity
firm Brynwood Partners for an undisclosed amount.