* Crude oil rises as storm weighs on U.S. production

* June home prices up more than forecast: Case-Shiller

* FDA approves Gilead Sciences treatment for HIV

* Dow down 29 pts, S&P down 2.3 pts, Nasdaq down 3 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. stock index futures pointed to slight losses at the open on Tuesday as the latest data on the housing market failed to clarify whether new economic stimulus was likely.

Equities haven't moved much in recent sessions, indicating that investors are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Bernanke is expected to sustain expectations for a third round of quantitative easing, though he could keep markets guessing about the timing of such an action. Expectations for QE3 have climbed amid signs of slowing growth.

U.S. single-family home prices gained more than expected and were up for the fifth month in a row in June, according to the S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas.

"This is another data point the Fed could use to say they have time before they need to make a decision on implementing some kind of accommodative policy," said Todd Schoenberger, managing principal at the BlackBay Group in New York.

"Bernanke could still give us some clue about QE3, but we're extremely vulnerable for a disappointment if we don't get it."

European shares fell 0.9 percent on concerns about a global slowdown and the region's debt crisis, issues that have made investors increasingly expect new stimulus.

Citing a deceleration in U.S. and Chinese economic growth, Japan's government cut its economic assessment and warned that a slowdown posed risks to its economy.

S&P 500 futures fell 2.3 points and were slightly under fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 29 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 3 points.

The S&P 500 has had trouble staying above the April high of 1,422.38, which is seen as a key resistance point. It has also found support at 1,400.

August consumer confidence data is due at 10 a.m. and is expected to tick very slightly higher from the previous month.

Crude oil rose 0.7 percent as tropical storm Isaac neared the Gulf of Mexico coast, prompting some disruption to U.S. oil production.

Gilead Sciences Inc will be in focus a day after the Food and Drug Administration approved the company's four-drug combination pill to treat HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Gilead edged higher in premarket trading.

PVH Corp raised its full-year earnings outlook for the third time this year, as it expects its European business to grow and its flagship Tommy Hilfiger brand to remain popular with shoppers. Shares surged 5.4 percent to $93.28 in premarket trading.

Stocks mostly closed flat in the lowest trading volume of the year on Monday, though Apple Inc climbed to another new high after winning a $1 billion judgment in a patent lawsuit against Samsung Electronics.