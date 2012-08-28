* Volume remains light as investors look ahead to Bernanke
* US consumer confidence weakens unexpectedly in August
* June home prices up more than forecast: Case-Shiller
* Lexmark shares soar on job cuts, restructuring
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. stocks edged down in
another lightly traded session on Tuesday as investors took a
wait-and-see approach ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Bernanke is speaking on Friday at a conference in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, and market participants are waiting to see
whether he will announce new stimulus to boost economic growth.
He is expected to sustain expectations for a third round of
quantitative easing, though he could keep markets guessing about
the timing of such an action.
Hopes for QE have risen alongside signs of slowing growth.
Japan's government just cut its economic assessment, citing a
deceleration in the U.S. and China.
"There's an indication we could see more QE, but investors
are waiting on the sidelines until we know for sure," said Doug
DePietro, head of trading at Evercore Partners in New York.
Noting that Monday's session had the lowest trading volume
of the year, DePietro added, "In my 20 years of trading, I've
never seen it this quiet in equity markets."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.31
points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,093.36. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.70 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,406.74.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.04 points, or 0.20
percent, at 3,067.15.
The S&P 500 has had trouble staying above the April high of
1,422.38, which is seen as a key resistance point. It has also
found support at 1,400.
U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in August to
its lowest in nine months as Americans turned more pessimistic
about the short-term outlook, according to the Conference Board.
U.S. single-family home prices gained more than expected and
were up for the fifth month in a row in June, according to the
S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas.
European shares fell 0.8 percent on concerns about a global
slowdown and the region's debt crisis, issues that have made
investors increasingly expect new stimulus.
In company news, Lexmark International Inc surged 11
percent to $21 after it said it would stop making inkjet
printers, cut about 1,700 jobs, and focus on its more profitable
imaging and software businesses. The stock was the biggest
percentage gainer on the S&P.
PVH Corp raised its full-year earnings outlook for
the third time this year, as it expects its European business to
grow and its flagship Tommy Hilfiger brand to remain popular
with shoppers. Shares surged 5.1 percent to $93.