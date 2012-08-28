* Volume remains light as investors look ahead to Bernanke

* US consumer confidence weakens unexpectedly in August

* June home prices up more than forecast: Case-Shiller

* Lexmark shares soar on job cuts, restructuring

* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. stocks edged down in another lightly traded session on Tuesday as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Bernanke is speaking on Friday at a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and market participants are waiting to see whether he will announce new stimulus to boost economic growth. He is expected to sustain expectations for a third round of quantitative easing, though he could keep markets guessing about the timing of such an action.

Hopes for QE have risen alongside signs of slowing growth. Japan's government just cut its economic assessment, citing a deceleration in the U.S. and China.

"There's an indication we could see more QE, but investors are waiting on the sidelines until we know for sure," said Doug DePietro, head of trading at Evercore Partners in New York.

Noting that Monday's session had the lowest trading volume of the year, DePietro added, "In my 20 years of trading, I've never seen it this quiet in equity markets."

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.31 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,093.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.70 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,406.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.04 points, or 0.20 percent, at 3,067.15.

The S&P 500 has had trouble staying above the April high of 1,422.38, which is seen as a key resistance point. It has also found support at 1,400.

U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in August to its lowest in nine months as Americans turned more pessimistic about the short-term outlook, according to the Conference Board.

U.S. single-family home prices gained more than expected and were up for the fifth month in a row in June, according to the S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas.

European shares fell 0.8 percent on concerns about a global slowdown and the region's debt crisis, issues that have made investors increasingly expect new stimulus.

In company news, Lexmark International Inc surged 11 percent to $21 after it said it would stop making inkjet printers, cut about 1,700 jobs, and focus on its more profitable imaging and software businesses. The stock was the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P.

PVH Corp raised its full-year earnings outlook for the third time this year, as it expects its European business to grow and its flagship Tommy Hilfiger brand to remain popular with shoppers. Shares surged 5.1 percent to $93.