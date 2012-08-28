* Volume light as investors look to Bernanke
* US consumer confidence falls unexpectedly
* June home prices up more than forecast
* Lexmark shares soar on job cuts, restructuring
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 28 U.S. stocks edged up in light
trading on Tuesday after mixed economic data and as investors
stayed cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
Friday speech.
Bernanke is scheduled to address a conference of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and market participants are
waiting to see whether he will announce new measures to boost
growth. The Fed chairman is expected to feed expectations for a
third round of quantitative easing, though he could keep markets
guessing about the timing.
Expectations for more stimulus have risen along with signs
of slowing global growth. Japan cut its assessment of its
economic expansion, citing a deceleration in U.S. and Chinese
demand for its exports.
U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in August to
its lowest in nine months as Americans turned more pessimistic
about the short-term outlook, according to the Conference Board.
But in another report, the S&P/Case Shiller composite index
of 20 metropolitan areas showed U.S. home prices rose for a
fifth consecutive month.
The data supports the view that the Fed doesn't have to
provide more stimulus, said John Fox, co-manager of the FAM
Value Fund, in Cobleskill, New York.
"Housing is getting better ... there's no question we've
been in a recovery for over three years. The disappointment is
in the speed of the recovery. That's been the frustrating part."
Volume was extremely light for a second day. Monday marked
the lightest volume day of the year.
Among the day's gainers, Lexmark International Inc
surged 13.8 percent to $21.63 and was the biggest percentage
gainer on the S&P 500 after it said it would stop making inkjet
printers, cut about 1,700 jobs, and focus on its more profitable
imaging and software businesses. The NYSEArca computer hardware
index rose 1.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.97 points,
or 0.05 percent, at 13,131.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.74 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,412.18. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.57 points, or 0.21
percent, at 3,079.76.
The S&P 500 has been pinned in a fairly tight range over
the last three weeks, finding a support level at 1,400 while
also unable to convincingly pierce the April high of 1,422.38,
which has acted as a resistance point. The index has been unable
to muster a move of at least 1 percent in either direction since
Aug. 3.
PVH Corp raised its full-year earnings outlook for
the third time this year as it expects its European business to
grow and its flagship Tommy Hilfiger brand to remain popular
with shoppers. Shares climbed 5.7 percent to $93.52.
Movado Group Inc was up 16.9 percent to $35.19 after
hitting an all-time high of $36.11. The watchmaker reported a
higher second-quarter profit and raised its full-year earnings
forecast for the second time.