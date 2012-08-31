* Bernanke speech on tap, investors want QE clarity
* Cyclical stocks seen having biggest reaction
* Google, Apple CEOs in secret patent talks: sources
* Futures up: Dow 115 pts, S&P 11.9 pts, Nasdaq 25.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to steep gains at the open on Friday as investors
stepped back into equities ahead of a much-anticipated speech by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Bernanke, addressing a symposium of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will likely acknowledge the Fed is
actively considering a third round of quantitative easing in his
keynote speech at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
Trading was thin this week and lacking dramatic price moves,
though investors decisively took profits on Thursday. Stocks
dropped solidly, with the Nasdaq down more than 1 percent and
the S&P closing below 1,400 for the first time since Aug. 6.
With the gain implied by futures on Friday, equities look to
end the week little changed.
"I don't make much of the move in futures, which is mostly a
bounce back from yesterday, but there's still room to move if
Bernanke says something of substance," said Scott Freeze,
president of StreetOne Financial in Huntington Valley,
Pennsylvania.
"If he disappoints or we just get the standard rhetoric, we
could see a drop of 1 to 1.5 percent (in the S&P 500), but if
he's encouraging about QE we could see a 2 percent pop."
Markets have advanced in recent months, buoyed by
expectations for a third round of quantitative easing.
Thursday's retreat could indicate that the market is now less
vulnerable for a selloff, though financial market participants
remain cautious ahead of the Fed speech. St. Louis Fed President
James Bullard told Bloomberg TV that policymakers should wait
and consider more economic data before making any big policy
moves.
Investors are also looking ahead to a meeting of the
European Central Bank next Thursday that is expected to take
pressure off highly indebted countries. Comments from European
Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure rekindled
expectations for central bank action.
Sectors tied to the pace of economic growth, including
energy and financials, are likely to be impacted the most by
Bernanke's remarks. Defensive groups like utilities or health
care may have a more muted reaction.
S&P 500 futures rose 11.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 115
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 25.75 points.
In the week to date, the S&P has dropped 0.8 percent, though
the index barely budged over the first three sessions of the
week - declining just 0.05 percent. The Dow is down 1.2 percent
for the week and the Nasdaq is off 0.7 percent.
Turnover has been paltry, with this week's four days so far
being among the five lowest in terms of volume this year.
The Institute of Supply Management Chicago releases its
August index of manufacturing activity at 9:45 a.m. ET (1345
GMT). Economists forecast a reading of 53.5, compared with 53.7
in July.
In addition, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
Surveys of Consumers releases the final August consumer
sentiment index at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT) and analysts see a
reading of 73.6, a repeat of the preliminary August figure. July
factory orders, due at 10 a.m., are seen rising 1.9 percent,
though none of the data is expected to move markets strongly.
Economic data over the past two weeks has been a little
stronger than expected, and Reuters polls show investors and
economists are more skeptical that the Fed will announce a new
round of bond buying at its September meeting.
In company news, Google Inc Chief Executive Larry
Page and Apple CEO Tim Cook have been conducting
behind-the-scenes talks about a range of intellectual property
matters, including the mobile patent disputes between the
companies, people familiar with the matter said.
Science Applications International Corp said late
Thursday it plans to split into two independently traded
companies to bid for more contracts which they cannot do now due
to conflict-of-interest regulations. The stock rose 8 percent to
$12.76 before the bell.