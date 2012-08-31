* Bernanke: Fed ready to act, but no mention of stimulus
right now
* Trading choppy after comments, S&P briefly turns flat
* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 31 U.S. stocks rose on Friday
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central
bank stood ready to act to bolster the economy, although he
stopped short of giving a clear signal of additional monetary
easing.
Trading was initially volatile after Bernanke's comments,
with equities briefly cutting gains, as investors appeared
initially disappointed that he proposed no aggressive measures
to boost sluggish growth.
But his stress on the struggling labor market helped stocks
reverse course and climb.
"The stagnation of the labor market in particular is a grave
concern not only because of the enormous suffering and waste of
human talent it entails, but also because persistently high
levels of unemployment will wreak structural damage on our
economy that could last for many years," Bernanke said.
Stocks had rallied in recent weeks on growing expectations
for stimulus measures from the Fed and European Central Bank
before stalling this week as investors awaited a signal from the
Fed Chairman.
"They got what they wanted to hear. With that in mind, there
is a lot of pent-up money, waiting, waiting and waiting," said
Doreen Mogavero, CEO of Mogavero, Lee & Co. in New York.
Indexes moved higher as Bernanke left the door open for more
action. He spoke at the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, symposium. The Fed's next policy meeting is in
mid-September, and many analysts are looking to that for the
final word on QE3.
"Bernanke is "not more dovish than he has been before, but
still dove-ish without question," said Erik Davidson, Deputy
Chief Investment Officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank in San
Francisco
"There should be no doubt in anybody's mind that he is fully
committed to doing what is necessary from a monetary standpoint
to keep us out of recession."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 128.20
points, or 0.99 percent, to 13,128.91. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 11.28 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,410.76.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 23.04 points, or 0.76
percent, to 3,071.75.
The S&P 500 was on pace for its biggest daily percentage
gain since Aug. 3 and third straight monthly advance.
Recent data has also indicated the economy continues to
grow. On Friday, consumer sentiment climbed more than expected
to a three-month high, while the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago's index of Midwest business activity fell in
August to 53.0 from 53.7 in July.
For the week, the Dow is down 0.3 percent, the S&P is off
0.07 percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.02 percent.
Trading has been thin lately, with this week's first four
days so far being among the five lowest in terms of volume this
year.
Investors are also looking ahead to a meeting of the
European Central Bank on Thursday that is expected to take
pressure off highly indebted countries. Comments from European
Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure rekindled
expectations for central bank action.
SAIC Inc was the best performer on the benchmark S&P
index, up 5.4 percent to $12.45 after the computer contractor
reported a drop in second-quarter profit and said it would split
its business into two independent public companies.