* Apple extends losses to a third day
* Debt ceiling debate, earnings worries hurt sentiment
* Retailers advance after December sales data
* Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3
pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Jan 15 U.S. stocks were nearly flat on
Tuesday as tech heavyweight Apple dragged on the market as it
extended losses into a third day, while economic data helped
retailers advance.
Apple was the biggest weight on both the S&P 500
and Nasdaq 100 after reports on Monday of cuts to orders
for iPhone parts. Shares were down 3 percent at $486.50 after
hitting a session low of $483.84, its lowest level since
February.
Retailer stocks advanced and helped to minimize the market's
decline after a government report that retail sales rose more
than expected in December was seen as a favorable sign for
fourth-quarter growth. However, a separate report showed
manufacturing activity in New York state contracted for the
sixth month in a row in January.
"It's trying to push its way up in here, the question is,
has Apple stabilized maybe a little bit down here? The retail
sales numbers were really good, much better than expected this
morning and that is helping the whole retail group," said Paul
Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial
Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"The bulls are clearly trying to take control of this market
and hold it up here. There is clearly buying on any of the
dips."
American Eagle Outfitters Inc gained 4.4 percent to
$20.51 and Gap Inc rose 3.3 percent to $32.44. The
Morgan Stanley retail index climbed 1.5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 21.56 points,
or 0.16 percent, at 13,528.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.98 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,471.66. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.25 points, or 0.26
percent, at 3,109.26.
Also keeping investors on edge was the looming debt ceiling
debate. On Monday, President Barack Obama rejected any
negotiations with Republicans over raising the U.S. debt
ceiling. The United States could default on its debt if Congress
does not increase the borrowing limit.
Resolving the debt ceiling debate is more a question of how
than if. Investors don't expect a U.S. default, but they are
also wary of another eleventh-hour agreement like the one in
August 2011.
An expected lackluster earnings season, too, kept investors
from taking aggressive bets. Analyst estimates for the quarter
have fallen sharply since October. S&P 500 earnings growth is
now seen up just 1.8 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Homebuilder Lennar reported a sharp rise in
quarterly profit, but the stock fell 1.7 percent to $40.33 on
worries that growth in orders was slowing. The PHLX housing
sector index declined 0.3 percent.