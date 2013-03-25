* Dell looking into various takeover proposals, shares rise
* S&P 500 about 0.5 pct from closing record
* Futures up: Dow 38 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 16 pts
NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday after a deal to avert a financial meltdown in Cyprus,
and its possible exit from the euro, zone was reached overnight.
* The deal between Cyprus and heads of the European Union,
the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund
will spare the Mediterranean island a financial meltdown by
winding down the largely state-owned Popular Bank of Cyprus
and shifting deposits below 100,000 euros to the Bank
of Cyprus to create a "good bank".
* A lack of market-moving economic news in the United States
on Monday will likely keep investors focused on developments in
and regarding Cyprus.
* S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 38
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 16 points.
* The rise in futures sets the S&P 500 index up to make a
new run at its record high. The benchmark closed down 0.2
percent for the week last Friday, only its second negative week
of the year. After closing at 1,556.89, it is just a little more
than 0.5 percent away from breaking its record of 1,565.15 set
in October 2007.
* A special committee of Dell Inc's board is
evaluating separate takeover proposals from Blackstone Group
and billionaire investor Carl Icahn to decide whether
either or both are likely to trump an existing $24.4 billion
take-private deal, a source familiar with the discussions said
on Sunday. Dell shares rose 3.2 percent in light premarket
trading.
* Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan will need to hold shares likely worth millions of
dollars for at least a year after he retires, under a new
compensation policy that the bank instituted following investor
pressure. The bank's shares edged up 1.6 percent in light
premarket trading.