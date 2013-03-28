* S&P briefly climbs above record closing high
* BlackBerry reports quarterly profit; shares up
* Cyprus reopens banks under tight restrictions
* Indexes: Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Thursday, with the S&P 500 rising just above its record closing
high, which has acted as a significant resistance point in
recent weeks.
The S&P had been caught in a range, having traded within 10
points of the record closing high of 1,565.15 over the prior 13
sessions before successfully piercing that level on Thursday,
while buyers moved in on signs of weakness to quickly eliminate
any declines.
A close above the record level could signify more gains,
although investors may tread lightly with government payroll
data and corporate earnings season on the horizon.
"A close at a high is good for investor confidence. It may
attract a little bit of near term activity," said Fred Dickson,
chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co in Lake Oswego,
Oregon.
"We are still trying to climb a grudging wall of worry
regarding economic momentum and that means we are not going to
sprint ahead as we take off into April."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 43.12 points,
or 0.30 percent, to 14,569.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 3.60 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,566.45. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 3.64 points, or 0.11
percent, to 3,260.16.
U.S. stocks were set to close out a strong quarter with the
S&P 500 up 9.8 percent for the first three months of 2013. The
Dow was up 11.2 percent and the Nasdaq up 8 percent. For the
month, the S&P is up 3.4 percent, the Dow is up 3.7 percent and
the Nasdaq is up 3.1 percent.
Thursday is the U.S. stock markets' last trading day of the
quarter due to the Good Friday holiday.
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, but
probably not enough to suggest a faltering in the labor market
recovery. Other data showed the economy expanded more in the
fourth quarter than was prevously estimated by the government.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business
barometer showed the pace of business activity in the Midwest
slowed in March as the new order rate tumbled.
In a positive sign, Cypriots lined up as banks reopened
despite tight controls imposed on transactions. There was no
sign of a run on deposits, as feared, after the government was
forced to accept a stringent EU rescue package.
BlackBerry announced an unexpected
fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by demand for its new
touchscreen device which holds the key to a successful
turnaround for the smartphone maker. U.S.-listed shares were up
3.6 percent at $15.09.
Chesapeake Energy Corp's search for a new chief
executive to replace Aubrey McClendon is likely to extend beyond
an April 1 deadline, according to a person familiar with the
situation. The stock shed 0.7 percent at $20.38.
Influential proxy advisory firm ISS threw its weight behind
opponents of MetroPCS Communications Inc's proposed
merger with T-Mobile USA, saying the deal undervalued the
company and shareholders should vote against it. MetroPCS shares
were up 3.2 percent at $10.87.
JPMorgan Chase & Co shares slipped 0.6 percent to
$47.50 as the top drag on the Dow after a federal judge said on
Wednesday the bank must face a lawsuit by a pension plan that
accused it of mismanaging its money by investing in Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc notes before that bank filed for
bankruptcy in 2008.