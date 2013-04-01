* Both S&P 500 and Dow coming off all-time closing highs
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Monday, with investors finding few
reasons to keep pushing stocks higher with both the Dow and S&P
500 coming off record closing highs.
The S&P remains about 0.4 percent away from its all-time
intraday high of 1,576.09, but few catalysts are seen before the
release of the closely watched payroll report on Friday.
The market may have more risks to the downside, with
continued uncertainty over the economic situation in Cyprus,
though European markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
"Hitting an all-time high has major psychological
importance, and if we can clear that hurdle, there's virtually
no overhead resistance in the S&P," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"However, without all the global participants, it's likely
to be a quiet day here. And barring some unforeseen event, we
should expect things to be relatively calm until the payroll
report" on Friday.
The Institute for Supply Management's March reading on
manufacturing, due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), is seen holding steady
at 54.2, same as the prior month. February U.S. construction
spending, also scheduled for 10 a.m., is seen rising 1 percent,
compared with a 2.1 percent drop in January.
Economic data has been mixed, but strong readings may not be
a positive catalyst for markets if investors view the economy as
so strong that the Federal Reserve will reduce its bond-buying
program, which has been credited with boosting equity prices.
Data on the services sector is on tap for Wednesday, followed by
the March payroll report on Friday.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.5 point and were about even
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 11
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2.5 points.
Equities rose 10 percent in the first quarter, extending a
string of monthly gains to five. With the advance, the S&P is
now only 0.4 percent away from its all-time intraday high level
of 1,576.09.
The S&P's surge in the quarter has very bullish
implications. An analysis by Ryan Detrick, senior technical
strategist at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati,
showed the index has risen in the three first months of the year
nine times in the past 30 years, and in each case, it has posted
gains for the year.
The average yearly gain after such a start, the data showed,
was 17.56 percent. An advance like that would leave the S&P 500
at about 1,676 at the end of this year.
Despite the positive momentum, some analysts have called for
a near-term pullback, and the uncertainty over Cyprus has
contributed to stocks' trading in a tight range. The S&P 500
traded within 10 points of its previous all-time closing high
for 13 sessions before breaking through.
In company news, Tesla Motors Inc jumped 12 percent
to $42.53 in premarket trading after forecasting full
profitability in the first quarter.
Exxon Mobil Corp continued cleanup of a pipeline
spill that spewed thousands of barrels of heavy Canadian crude
in Arkansas. Shares of the Dow component dipped 11 cents to $90
before the bell.
Dell Inc warned that it would be dangerous to take
on a lot of debt and remain a public company given its worsening
profit outlook, in a sign that it views proposals from
Blackstone Group LP and billionaire investor Carl Icahn
as fraught with risk. The comments came on Friday, which was a
holiday for U.S. markets.