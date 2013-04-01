* Both S&P 500 and Dow coming off record closing highs
* Tesla Motors rallies after profit outlook
* European markets closed
* Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.5 pct, Nasdaq falls 0.9 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks fell on Monday in
one of the lightest volume days of the year, pulling back after
the S&P 500's record closing high last week and
weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.
Apple was the biggest drag on both the S&P 500 and
Nasdaq 100, falling 3.1 percent to $428.91. Portfolio
manager Will Danoff, whose $92 billion Fidelity Contrafund is
the largest active shareholder in Apple, cut the fund's stake in
the iPhone maker by 10 percent during the first two months of
2013.
Data showed U.S. factory activity grew at the slowest rate
in three months in March, suggesting the economy lost some
momentum at the end of the first quarter.
Recent data has pointed to a strengthening U.S. economy in
general, however, and has helped push stocks to record highs on
both the Dow and S&P 500. The S&P 500 ended March with a record
closing high, and posted its best quarterly performance in a
year, while the Dow broke into new record territory in early
March.
"It was very difficult for the S&P 500 technically to break
through that high level and to even close there, so it doesn't
surprise me that today is a down day. I think there's a lot of
resistance at the 1,565 level," said Brian Amidei, managing
director at HighTower Advisors in Palm Desert, California.
The benchmark S&P index remains below its record intraday
high of 1,576.09. Moves may be limited this week in the absence
of major catalysts before the closely-watched U.S. payrolls
report on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.69
points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,572.85. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.02 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,562.17.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.35 points, or
0.87 percent, at 3,239.17.
Volume was second-lowest of the year, with roughly 5.16
billion shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq
and the NYSE MKT. That compares with the 2012 average daily
closing volume of about 6.45 billion.
During the regular session, decliners outpaced advancers on
the NYSE by nearly 7 to 3 and on the Nasdaq by nearly 3 to 1.
For the year, the S&P is up 9.5 percent, the Dow is up 11.2
percent and the Nasdaq is up 7.3 percent.
With the strong start to the year, many investors have been
anticipating a pullback. Uncertainty over the economic future of
Cyprus has weighed on stocks in recent sessions. European
markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
Among the day's biggest gainers, Tesla Motors Inc
surged 15.9 percent to $43.93 after forecasting full
profitability in the first quarter, citing strong sales of its
Model S sedan.
Decliners included Dell Inc, which warned that it
would be dangerous to take on a lot of debt and remain a public
company given its worsening profit outlook, in a sign that it
views proposals from Blackstone Group LP and billionaire
investor Carl Icahn as fraught with risk.
The comments came on Friday, a holiday for U.S. markets.
Shares of Dell dipped 0.2 percent to $14.30.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity fell to 51.3 last month from 54.2 in
February. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the
manufacturing sector.
A separate report showed construction spending rose more
than expected in February, gaining 1.2 percent, above forecasts
of a 1 percent rise.
After the close, shares of BGC Partners were up
42.3 percent at $5.48 after news of the sale of its eSpeed
platform to Nasdaq OMX Group.