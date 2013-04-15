* China data drags on commodity prices
* Dish Network makes offer for Sprint
* Futures down: Dow 50 pts, S&P 8.4 pts, Nasdaq 12.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track to dip for a
second consecutive session after data from China showed slower
growth than anticipated.
* Data showed China's economic recovery unexpectedly slowed
in the first quarter, with the annual rate of growth in the
world's second-largest economy easing back to 7.7 percent from
the 7.9 percent of the previous quarter, below economists'
forecast for an 8.0 percent expansion.
* The data weighed heavily on commodities, with U.S. crude
oil down 3 percent to $88.54 while gold sank
further into bear market territory.
* Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold lost 5.7 percent
to $30.10 and Rangold Resources stumbled 8.9 percent to $68.58
in premarket trade.
* S&P 500 futures fell 8.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 50
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 12.75 points.
* Economic data expected on Monday includes the Empire State
Manufacturing Survey for April, 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists
in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 7.00 compared with 9.24
in March.
* Later in the session at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the National
Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo issues its April
housing market index. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a
reading of 45, versus 44 in March.
* Earnings season heats up this week, with 74 companies in
the S&P 500 scheduled to report, including results from
Citigroup and M&T Bank on Monday.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is nearing a deal to
buy genetic testing equipment maker Life Technologies Corp
for close to $13 billion, according to four people
familiar with the matter, in what would be one of the year's
biggest corporate takeovers. Life Technologies shares rose 10.2
percent to $74.95 in premarket.
* Dish Network Corp has offered to buy Sprint
Nextel Corp for $25.5 billion in cash and stock, a move
that could thwart Sprint's proposed acquisition by Japan's
SoftBank Corp.
* European shares extended earlier losses, as mining stocks
fell further after the Chinese data, while a major equity index
fell below technical support levels.