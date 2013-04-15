* China growth data drags on commodity prices
* Dish Network offers $25.5 billion for Sprint, whose shares
jump
* Citigroup shares gain after bank posts rise in
first-quarter profit
* Futures down: Dow 51 pts, S&P 7.8 pts, Nasdaq 12.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track to dip for a second
consecutive session after data from China showed growth to be
slower than anticipated.
In deal news, Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S.
satellite television provider, offered to buy Sprint Nextel Corp
for $25.5 billion in cash and stock, a move that could
thwart the proposed acquisition of Sprint by Japan's SoftBank
Corp. Sprint shares jumped 15.6 percent
to $7.19 in premarket trading.
Data showed China's economic recovery unexpectedly slowed in
the first quarter, with the annual rate of growth in the world's
second-largest economy easing back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9
percent of the previous quarter, below economists' forecast for
an 8.0 percent expansion.
"The weak China is drawing attention to pockets of
vulnerability everywhere," said Andre Bakhos, director of market
analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
"With the U.S. market just below record highs, nervous
holders will use the opportunity to reduce exposure."
Among earnings reports, Citigroup shares advanced 1.6
percent to $45.50 after the company posted a 31 percent rise in
first-quarter profit.
The Chinese data weighed heavily on commodities, with U.S.
crude oil down 2.4 percent to $89.09 while gold
sank further into bear market territory.
Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold lost 4.8 percent to
$30.39 and U.S.-listed shares of Randgold Resources
stumbled 8.5 percent to $68.86 in premarket
trade.
S&P 500 futures fell 7.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 51
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 12.25 points.
Economic data expected on Monday includes the Empire State
Manufacturing Survey for April at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 7.00 compared
with 9.24 in March.
Later at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the National Association of
Home Builders/Wells Fargo issues its April housing market index.
Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 45 versus 44
in March.
Earnings season heats up this week, with 74 companies in the
S&P 500 scheduled to report, including M&T Bank on
Monday.
Genetic testing equipment maker Life Technologies Corp
has agreed to a $13.6 billion cash buyout by Thermo
Fisher Scientific Inc, in one of the year's biggest
corporate takeovers. Life Technologies shares climbed 7.9
percent to $73.40 before the opening bell.
The disappointing growth data from China hit major mining
stocks in Europe on Monday, sending European shares down sharply
for the second consecutive session.