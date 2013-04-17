* Bank of America falls after earnings
* Commodities continue to slip
* Fed's Beige Book due later in session
* Futures down: Dow 94 pts, S&P 11.2 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday, indicating the S&P 500 will retreat from its
second-best daily performance of the year as commodities fell
and after earnings reports from Yahoo and Intel.
Brent crude slid towards $99 per barrel and copper
dropped 1.8 percent as softer-than-expected data in the U.S. and
China has heightened worry over demand. U.S. listed shares of
BHP Billiton lost 3 percent to $64.63 in
premarket trading.
The drop in oil prices has put Brent crude on pace for its
sixth straight decline, with the price down 4.1 percent for the
week. Copper is down 4 percent for the week.
"You have the shock factor of the drop in commodity prices
being so severe and when you get to a dislocated market like
that, it's like a big wave hitting the shore, it takes a while
for it to calm down again," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
Yahoo Inc shed 2 percent to $23.31 in premarket
trade after the Internet company's first quarter revenue fell
shy of expectations as declining traffic to its Web properties
and falling display advertising sales continue to weigh on the
company.
Intel Corp slipped 1 percent to $21.69 before the
opening bell after the chipmaker said its current-quarter
revenue would decline as much as 8 percent and trimmed its 2013
capital spending plans.
Bank of America Corp declined 3 percent to $11.91
after it reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit and
revenue fell.
"For the market to continue to grow you certainly would want
the technology and financial sectors to get back into leadership
roles and they have been disappointing in their revenue growth,
particularly with respect to their outlooks," said Meckler.
"Technology and banking have really only shown profit growth
through cost cutting and not creating revenue growth, that is
something investors are concerned with since there is a limit to
how much you can cut costs."
S&P 500 futures fell 11.2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 94
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 22 points.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 42 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings
to date for the first quarter of 2013, 66.7 percent have
reported earnings above analyst expectations. Over the past four
quarters, 67 percent of companies beat estimates while the
average since 1994 is a 63 percent beat rate.
S&P 500 earnings are now expected to have risen 1.8 percent
in the first quarter, based on actual results from 42 companies
and estimates for the rest, up from a recent estimate of 1.1
percent growth.
Other S&P 500 companies expected to report on
Wednesday include American Express Co, eBay Inc
and Sandisk Corp.
Later in the session, investors will eye the Federal
Reserve's Beige Book of economic conditions at 2:00 p.m. (1600
GMT).
European shares fell for the fourth straight session in a
broad selloff led by mining and industrial stocks, as brewing
concerns about the pace of global growth rattled investors.