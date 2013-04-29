* Italy forms government after months of uncertainty
* Risk trade is on: Gold rises as dollar falls
* Consumer spending data on tap
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday, buoyed by the formation of a broad coalition
government in Italy which ended two months of political
uncertainty and boosted an appetite for risky assets, as
investors braced for major economic news this week.
Wall Street was boosted by European shares, which edged up
on Monday after Italy finally formed a government, although
analysts saw the gains petering out in the near term.
Feeding risk into markets, the U.S. dollar fell against a
major basket of currencies, while commodities like spot gold
rose.
"The market is moving up as the Italian political situation
is finally unlocked and that's offering some hope. You can see
that boosting risk trade here," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
In macroeconomic news, personal income and outlays, due at
8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) will be in focus after last week's
disappointing first quarter gross domestic product numbers.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast personal spending growth
was flat last month, after rising 0.7 percent in February.
Pending home sales data is due at 10:00 a.m. EDT and Dallas
Federal Manufacturing Survey index is scheduled at 10:30 a.m.
EDT.
The all-important nonfarm payrolls report is due on Friday.
"We have key economic data, especially the employment report
later in the week, and we are also going to hear from the ECB
and the Fed later, so earnings takes a back seat this week,"
Cardillo said.
S&P 500 futures rose 5.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 50
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11.5 points.
Wall Street was poised to start the last week of April
higher. So far, the S&P 500 is up 0.8 percent this month.
Weak U.S. growth data has raised expectations the Federal
Reserve will keep its pace of bond buying at $85 billion a month
during the FOMC meeting announcement on Wednesday, while the
European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to announce an
interest rate cut when it meets on Thursday.
On Monday, hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate
Loews Corp reported a 34 percent drop in first-quarter
profit due to higher impairment charges and a sharp fall in
investment income. The stock was unchanged in
premarket trade.
Shares of online retailer Amazon.com Inc posted the
largest daily drop in 15 months after the company reported
results Thursday and was Friday's biggest drag on the S&P 500
and Nasdaq indexes. The stock was off 0.2 percent in premarket
trading Monday.
U.S. stocks dipped in thin volume on Friday, though the
market had a strong week overall.