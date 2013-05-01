* U.S. private sector adds 119,000 jobs in April -ADP
* U.S. Fed expected to maintain $85 bln/month in bond buys
* S&P closes at new record, marks sixth straight months of
gains
* Futures: S&P up 0.4 pt; Dow up 5 pts; Nasdaq up 4 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 1 Wall Street was set for a flat
open on Wednesday as investors waited to hear from the U.S.
Federal Reserve on the state of the economy, and on signs of
fatigue after the S&P 500 benchmark index ended at another
all-time closing high.
U.S. stock index futures slightly cut modest gains following
a jobs report that showed U.S. private employers added 119,000
jobs in April, well below economists' expectations, in the
latest piece of data to suggest the economy is encountering a
soft patch.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, which is holding a two-day policy
meeting, announces its latest decision at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)
and the European Central Bank follows on Thursday. The Fed is
likely to keep its foot on the stimulus pedal especially after
disappointing economic data.
Expectations of more action to boost growth, in particular
anticipation of an interest rate cut by the ECB, have helped
European shares rally more than 3 percent from mid-April lows.
S&P 500 futures added 0.4 point and were in line with
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 5
points while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 4 points.
"Sell in May and go away? I don't think so. We are likely to
kick off May on the plus side," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"The Fed will be the key today. I expect them to acknowledge
that the economy has slowed down, and if anything, that will
reinforce the notion that the Fed stimulus will be around till
the end of the year."
The S&P 500 closed out its sixth straight month of gains,
its longest winning streak since September 2009, with investors
using any pullback as a buying opportunity.
The benchmark index hit a new intraday high in the last
minutes of trading on Tuesday, following a session in which
moves were slight as investors found few reasons to extend
recent gains.
DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc shares were up 10
percent in premarket trade following upgrades from a number of
brokerages after reporting earnings late Tuesday.
Merck & Co Inc reported lower-than-expected first
quarter sales, as generic competition hurt demand for its
Singulair asthma drug and the stronger dollar hit overseas sales
of its medicines. The stock was down 0.2 percent in premarket
trade.
The Institute for Supply Management's gauge of
manufacturing, due at 10:00 a.m. EDT, is likely to show a
reading of 50.9 for April, according to Reuters survey, compared
to the previous month's reading of 51.3.