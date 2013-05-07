* S&P 500 coming off three days of gains, record close
* Investors looking for catalysts after rally
* Apple shares dip after gaining for 3 days
* Indexes: Dow up 0.2 pct; S&P up 0.1 pct; Nasdaq off 0.2
pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Tuesday following yet another record close on the S&P 500 as
investors booked profits from a recent rally in the technology
sector.
The tech sector, which was among the gainers in early
morning trade, turned negative with a decline in Apple
weighing heavily on the Nasdaq index.
First Solar and Netflix shares were also
down, weighing on the tech-heavy index.
The S&P has risen for three straight sessions, extending its
rise for the year to more than 13 percent and eclipsing all the
gains made in 2012.
The gains so far have come on strong corporate results and
accommodative policies from the Federal Reserve, two factors
that may now be priced into markets. Last week's jobs report was
unexpectedly strong, helping to fuel market gains.
"Every rule needs an exception. The age old mantra that says
'Sell in May and go away' is at least giving investors a good
opportunity to set up positions in the event this year it
continues to hold true," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic
strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
"Naturally, it is early days for the month of May, yet we
continue to invite fate by suggesting that 2013 will be the
exception that proved the rule."
Equities this year have gone without a sustained pullback as
investors use any market decline to add to positions. Many
analysts expect markets to trend higher, but some see a
near-term pullback, citing a lack of positive catalysts and
mixed economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.98 points,
or 0.23 percent, at 15,002.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.24 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,619.74. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.03 points, or 0.11
percent, at 3,389.33.
On the Nasdaq, Apple shares fell 1.2 percent to $455 in
volatile trading, after rising for the past three sessions.
First Solar shares were off 8.5 percent at $43.69 after
reporting quarterly report late Monday. Netflix shares were off
1.4 percent at $207.57.
Both Fossil Inc and DirecTV reported
earnings that surged past expectations. Fossil jumped 8.4
percent to $107.32 as one of S&P 500's top percentage gainer,
followed by DirecTV, up 3.8 percent to $60.18.
Earnings have largely been positive, with 68.5 percent of
S&P 500 companies surpassing estimates so far. At the same time,
revenues have been disappointing and second-quarter estimates
have fallen as outlooks remain more negative than positive.
Recent gains have come on strength in technology and banking
share, two groups that are closely tied to the pace of growth.
"If this rotation into cyclical stocks from defensive ones
continues, that will be a very healthy sign for us," said Art
Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
A second proxy advisory firm has said that JPMorgan Chase &
Co should have an independent board chairman over its
chief executive officer and should have some new directors. The
stock was up 0.5 percent at $48.43.