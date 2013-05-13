* Elan, Theravance reach royalties deal

* Retail sales for April on tap

* Futures off: Dow 37 pts, S&P 4.8 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 13 U.S. stock index futures dipped on Monday, indicating the S&P 500 may retreat from its most recent record high, ahead of monthly retail sales data.

Investors will look to April U.S. retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) for any signs of strength in the consumer. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.3 percent decrease compared with a 0.4 percent decrease in March. Excluding automobiles, sales are expected to fall 0.1 percent versus a 0.4 percent drop in March.

The S&P 500 managed its third straight weekly gain last week, reaching a new record high on Friday after snapping a five-day streak of record closing highs on Thursday.

"Ending the week at yet another all-time closing high, investors are pausing in anticipation of additional market fuel in the form of positive economic data," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York.

"With the trend being so solid and momentum driven, pullbacks of this nature are expected and are often another opportunity to add exposure."

S&P 500 futures lost 4.8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 37 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 10.25 points.

Later in the session at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), data on March business inventories is due. Economists in a Reuters survey expect an increase of 0.3 percent versus a 0.1 percent rise in February.

Elan agreed to a $1 billion deal to buy 21 percent of the royalties that U.S. company Theravance receives from GlaxoSmithKline for its respiratory drugs. Theravance shares climbed 7.3 percent to $37.50 in light premarket trade.

AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc agreed to be acquired by a private investor consortium led by CITIC Capital Partners for $12 per share in cash. AsiaInfo shares gained 3.2 percent to $12.05 in light premarket trade.

KFC parent Yum Brands Inc reported on Friday an estimated 29 percent drop in April sales at established restaurants in China where a bird flu outbreak is pummeling sales that were recovering from an earlier food safety scare.

SoftBank Corp has told banks that their financing of Dish Network Corp's $25.5 billion rival offer for Sprint Nextel Corp could hurt their chances of landing a role in a highly anticipated public offering of the Chinese e-commerce giant, two sources familiar with the situation said.

European shares fell from five-year highs, hit by weakness in leading banks as some investors worried that recent market gains were outstripping firms' earnings expectations.

Strength in the dollar weighed on Asian shares, but Japanese equities outperformed on the back of the yen's slide to a fresh 4-1/2-year low against the U.S. currency.