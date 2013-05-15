* Research in Motion falls after downgrade
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 15 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Wednesday, indicating the S&P 500 may hold
near its most recent record high ahead of a glut of economic
reports, including data on inflation and manufacturing.
Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500
rallied to a fresh record high on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in
large-cap shares, on investor expectations central bank stimulus
measures will continue to support further equity market gains.
The S&P 500 is up 15.7 percent for the year, while
the Dow has jumped 16.1 percent.
"We are in the best of all worlds right now - we have an
economy that is running not too cold, not too hot, growing
modestly," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"We have no inflation and we have low interest rates and I
suspect we are going to still get stimulus until the end of the
year; that just bodes well for the longevity of the bull."
Economic data expected at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) includes
the producer price index for April. Economists in a Reuters
survey expect a 0.6 percent drop, the same as in March.
Excluding volatile food and energy items, PPI is expected to
rise 0.1 percent versus with a 0.2 percent increase in March.
Also at 8:30 a.m., the New York Federal Reserve releases its
Empire State Manufacturing Survey for May. Economists surveyed
by Reuters expect a reading of 4.00 compared with 3.05 in April.
At 9:15 a.m. EDT, the Federal Reserve releases industrial
production and capacity utilization data for April. Forecasts
call for a 0.2 percent drop in production and a reading of 78.3
percent for capacity utilization.
S&P 500 futures slipped 1.2 points and were roughly
even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dipped
3 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.75 point.
Investors will also eye housing data at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT) for signs of continued improvement, with the release of the
National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market
index for May. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading
of 43 versus 42 in April.
An improving housing market has been seen as a tailwind to
the economic recovery.
Deere & Co fell 4.3 percent to $89.75 in premarket
trading after the agricultural equipment maker reported higher
quarterly earnings and forecast a record profit for the full
year, but warned "global financial pressures as well as adverse
weather patterns" made it cautious about its outlook.
U.S.-listed shares of Research in Motion shed 3.1
percent to $14.78 in premarket trading after Bernstein cut its
rating on the Blackberry maker to "market perform."
European shares hit more multi-year highs after data showing
the euro zone remains stuck in recession fueled expectations
central banks will keep flooding markets with liquidity.
Data showed Germany's economy grew just 0.1 percent in the
first quarter, while France entered a shallow recession,
contracting by 0.2 percent, more than economists had expected.
Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a 5-1/2-year high as
Japanese exporters rallied after the yen's recent slide.