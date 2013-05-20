* Yahoo's board approves $1.1 bln Tumblr acquisition

* Plains Exploration stocks up as Freeport sweetens deal

* Actavis to acquire Warner Chilcott in stock-for-stock deal

* Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, May 20 U.S. stocks dipped in early trading on Monday, with investors scrambling for catalysts after major U.S. equity indexes closed a fourth consecutive week of gains Friday.

Deals including Yahoo's $1.1 billion bid for Tumblr indicate that companies continue to search for growth through acquisitions despite record highs, a bullish sign for stocks.

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials finished Friday at fresh record highs and the Nasdaq Composite is at its highest since late 2000. A light economic and earnings calendar could leave the market vulnerable for a pullback, but those have been shallow and short-lived as investors take any weakness as a new chance to increase long positions.

"We got a lot of merger announcements this morning. It means there's a lot of appetite for equities and that's good for the market," said Giri Cherukuri, head trader at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

"Stocks are not too overvalued and the economy is getting better," he said. "As long as the economy continues to improve, the market should be able to maintain these levels."

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 34.62 points or 0.23 percent, to 15,319.78, the S&P 500 lost 2.41 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,665.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.62 points or 0.05 percent, to 3,497.35.

Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before Congress on Wednesday is seen by many as the highlight of the week for markets. The beginning of the end of the Fed's massive bond-buying program, which has given strong support to stock gains, might come sooner than many investors think if recent gains in the U.S. labor market hold.

Yahoo shares dipped 0.3 percent to $26.44 after its board approved a deal to buy blogging and social networking site Tumblr for $1.1 billion in cash.

Actavis will acquire Warner Chilcott Plc in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at $5 billion. Actavis shares rose 3.1 to $129.41 percent and Warner Chilcott added 1.5 percent to $19.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold and Plains Exploration & Production said they would pay shareholders more in dividends if they approved Freeport's roughly $6 billion takeover offer for Plains. Plains shares jumped 7 percent to $48.77.

Pactera Technology International said it received a proposal from a Blackstone affiliate, its non-executive chairman and its chief executive to take the company private. Pactera shares rose 31 percent to $6.89.

Websense Inc shares jumped 28.5 percent to $24.72 after it agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners.

Solar products maker JA Solar Holdings reported another quarterly loss on lower prices for panels that convert sunlight into electricity, but its operating loss nearly halved from the first quarter of 2012. Its shares jumped 19.1 percent to $6.68.