* Yahoo's board approves $1.1 bln Tumblr acquisition
* Plains Exploration stocks up as Freeport sweetens deal
* Actavis to acquire Warner Chilcott in stock-for-stock deal
* Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 20 U.S. stocks dipped in early
trading on Monday, with investors scrambling for catalysts after
major U.S. equity indexes closed a fourth consecutive week of
gains Friday.
Deals including Yahoo's $1.1 billion bid for Tumblr indicate
that companies continue to search for growth through
acquisitions despite record highs, a bullish sign for stocks.
The S&P 500 and Dow industrials finished Friday at fresh
record highs and the Nasdaq Composite is at its highest since
late 2000. A light economic and earnings calendar could leave
the market vulnerable for a pullback, but those have been
shallow and short-lived as investors take any weakness as a new
chance to increase long positions.
"We got a lot of merger announcements this morning. It means
there's a lot of appetite for equities and that's good for the
market," said Giri Cherukuri, head trader at OakBrook
Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"Stocks are not too overvalued and the economy is getting
better," he said. "As long as the economy continues to improve,
the market should be able to maintain these levels."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 34.62 points or
0.23 percent, to 15,319.78, the S&P 500 lost 2.41 points
or 0.14 percent, to 1,665.06 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.62 points or 0.05 percent, to 3,497.35.
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before
Congress on Wednesday is seen by many as the highlight of the
week for markets. The beginning of the end of the Fed's massive
bond-buying program, which has given strong support to stock
gains, might come sooner than many investors think if recent
gains in the U.S. labor market hold.
Yahoo shares dipped 0.3 percent to $26.44 after its
board approved a deal to buy blogging and social networking site
Tumblr for $1.1 billion in cash.
Actavis will acquire Warner Chilcott Plc in
a stock-for-stock transaction valued at $5 billion. Actavis
shares rose 3.1 to $129.41 percent and Warner Chilcott added 1.5
percent to $19.50.
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold and Plains
Exploration & Production said they would pay
shareholders more in dividends if they approved Freeport's
roughly $6 billion takeover offer for Plains. Plains shares
jumped 7 percent to $48.77.
Pactera Technology International said it received a
proposal from a Blackstone affiliate, its non-executive chairman
and its chief executive to take the company private. Pactera
shares rose 31 percent to $6.89.
Websense Inc shares jumped 28.5 percent to $24.72
after it agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners.
Solar products maker JA Solar Holdings reported
another quarterly loss on lower prices for panels that convert
sunlight into electricity, but its operating loss nearly halved
from the first quarter of 2012. Its shares jumped 19.1 percent
to $6.68.