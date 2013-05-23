* HP jumps after raising 2013 outlook

* China manufacturing data shows contraction

* Indexes off: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.76 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday, with the S&P 500 on pace for its first back-to-back daily drop in a month amid investor concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus may be scaled back sooner than hoped and after weak data in China.

The S&P 500 had posted its biggest decline in three weeks on Wednesday after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed some officials were open to tapering large-scale asset purchases as early as at the June meeting.

The minutes came in the wake of comments earlier in the session by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said the Fed could scale back the pace of its bond purchases at one of the "next few meetings" if the economic recovery looked set to maintain forward momentum.

Adding to selling pressure, China's flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for May fell to 49.6, slipping under the 50-point level which indicates expansion for the first time since October. That raised concerns the recovery in the world's second-largest economy has stalled and a sharper downturn may be on the horizon.

"We are kind of in a situation where all news is bad news in a way when the Fed starts to talk," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.

"They are pretty well maxed out ... so you are kind of here waiting on the end game."

Separately, data in Europe showed that while the downturn across euro zone businesses eased slightly in May, the bloc's economy is likely to contract again in the second quarter.

In a bright spot, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 340,000, slightly better than expectations for a decline to 345,000, a report showed.

But U.S. manufacturing slowed for a second straight month in May, as the Markit Purchasing Managers Index fell to a seven-month low of 51.9 in May from 52.1 the previous month.

The benchmark S&P index has jumped 15 percent since the start of the year, boosted by slowly improving U.S. economic data and stimulus measures by central banks around the globe.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 84.71 points, or 0.55 percent, to 15,222.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 12.64 points, or 0.76 percent, to 1,642.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 20.71 points, or 0.60 percent, to 3,442.59.

Selling was broad, with each of the 10 major S&P sectors in negative territory. Decliners on the New York Stock Exchange outpaced advancers by more than five to one, while the ratio on the Nasdaq was three to one.

Housing data showed sales increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 454,000 units in April, above expectations of a 425,000-unit rate, and prices climbed to record high levels in a sign the housing market recovery remains on track. Still, the PHLX housing sector index shed 0.2 percent.

Hewlett-Packard Co jumped 11.6 percent to $23.70 as one of only two Dow components in positive territory after the computer maker raised its 2013 earnings outlook after quarterly results beat low expectations.

Ralph Lauren Corp shares lost 2.8 percent to $182.82 after the fashion company reported sales below its own projections.

Hormel Foods Corp reported a lower quarterly profit due to costs related to its Skippy acquisition and higher grain costs and lower turkey meat prices at its Jennie-O Turkey stores. Shares in the maker of Spam canned ham fell 1.2 percent to $41.88.