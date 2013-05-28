* Bank of Japan and ECB reaffirm stimulus programs

* U.S. consumer confidence in May strongest in over 5 years in May

* Tiffany shares rally after strong results

* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 28 U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday in the wake of their first three-day losing streak of the year, after central banks reassured investors that they will keep policies designed to foster global growth.

Consumer confidence was the strongest in May in over five years, while home prices accelerated in March by the most in nearly seven years. The reports suggested resilience for an economy despite the pinch of belt-tightening from automatic cuts in federal spending.

Equity investors have been very attuned to monetary policy, with major U.S. stock indexes last week posting their first negative week since mid-April on lingering concerns that the Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus measures sooner than expected.

But the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank reaffirmed that their accommodative policies would remain in place, helping indexes recover from the prior week's decline.

On Monday, when U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said the policy would stay as long as necessary. On Tuesday, BOJ board member Ryuzo Miyao said it was vital to keep long- and short-term interest rates stable.

"What central banks are doing is they are saying, 'don't take risk off because we are there to support the markets,'" said Andrew Slimmon, managing director of global investment solutions at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Chicago.

"Right now good news is good news for equities and bad news is good news for equities."

Monetary stimulus has contributed to Wall Street's gains this year, with the S&P 500 up more than 16 percent. Analysts have also cited earnings growth and relatively cheap valuations as reasons that investors have used any decline as a buying opportunity, helping drive both the Dow and the S&P 500 to a series of record highs.

Cyclical sectors, closely tied to the pace of economic growth, are likely to advance on any sign of continued supportive policies. Bank of America rose 0.7 percent to $13.33 while Citigroup Inc gained 1.2 percent at $51.14. The KBW Bank index advanced 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 92.39 points, or 0.60 percent, to 15,395.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 7.80 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,657.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 21.59 points, or 0.62 percent, to 3,480.73.

Luxury retailer Tiffany & Co reported adjusted earnings and sales that beat expectations, sending shares up 3.8 percent to $79.13. Tiffany was one of the S&P 500's best performers.

Discount brokers such as E*Trade Financial Corp and Charles Schwab Corp, which are sensitive to interest rates, advanced as U.S. Treasuries yields climbed to their highest levels in over a year. Shares of E*Trade rose 3.5 percent to $11.71 and Charles Schwab climbed 3 percent to $19.74.

Omthera Pharmaceuticals doubled to $13.54 after AstraZeneca agreed to buy the company for $443 million. U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca gained 1.5 percent to $52.96.