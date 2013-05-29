* Strong data raises questions on Fed stimulus timing

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. stocks retreated from record levels on Wednesday on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to ease up on its economy-boosting stimulus program.

The retreat was broad across all sectors, with telecoms and utilities companies, considered high dividend-paying stocks, among the day's top decliners.

The decline in equities also followed a sudden move in U.S. Treasuries on expectations that the Fed will begin to pare its monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves.

"High yield stocks did well for most of the year but we are seeing a rotation towards cyclical stocks, which tend to outperform when the economy is improving. That ties with concerns that the Fed may wind down the stimulus earlier-than-expected," said Jack De Gan, Principal and Senior Advisor at Harbor Advisory in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"If they do, that means that the Fed is seeing the strength in the economy that the public isn't seeing which is the good thing. But with the market at these levels, traders are looking for any excuse to take some profits and today is a very good reason."

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 137.08 points, or 0.89 percent, at 15,272.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.20 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,645.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.45 points, or 0.70 percent, at 3,464.44.

The S&P telecoms sector index lost 2.2 percent and utilities sector index fell 2.1 percent. Investors have been favoring high-dividend stocks over fixed-income securities in a low interest rate environment.

Supportive monetary policies from central banks around the world have lifted equity markets this year, with the S&P 500 up more than 15 percent. On Tuesday, stocks soared and the Dow closed at a record high after the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank reassured investors that policies designed to boost economic growth would stay in place.

While strong corporate earnings have also contributed to the equity surge in 2013, central bank stimulus has encouraged investors to add to positions as stocks dipped, limiting selloffs. Any change to the stimulus program may prompt a round of profit taking.

On the Dow, 24 out of 30 stocks were negative by midday. Verizon Communications Inc was the top decliner on the blue chip index, off 3.1 percent at $49.22.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 5/32, with the yield at 2.1492 percent.

In company news, Smithfield Foods surged 25 percent to $32.48 after China's Shuanghui Group agreed to buy the company for $34 a share.

SLM Corp rose 3 percent to $23.65 as the S&P's biggest percentage gainer after the student loan provider said it would split the company into two publicly traded entities and named John Remondi its chief executive officer.

Trina Solar Ltd slumped 11 percent to $6.06 after reporting its seventh straight quarterly loss.