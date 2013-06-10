* Japan GDP up 4.1 pct in first quarter

* Investors to mull Fed actions in wake of U.S. jobs report

* Futures up: S&P 6.7 points, Dow 55 pts, Nasdaq 10.5 pts

NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday after data showed Japan's economy gained momentum, while investors were likely to continue to gauge when the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its stimulus program.

* Japan's economy grew at a much quicker pace in the first quarter than had been previously estimated, an encouraging sign for that government's aggressive plan to boost growth.

* The OECD said on Monday that major economies are gradually gaining momentum, led by faster growth in Japan and the United States.

* But other data over the weekend pointed to risks that China's economic growth will fall further in the second quarter. Export growth in May was weak for the world's second-largest economy, while imports fell.

* S&P 500 futures rose 6.7 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 55 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 10.5 points.

* Investors are likely to continue to digest last Friday's U.S. job market report, which showed the economy added 175,000 jobs in May. Markets have been bumpy in recent weeks as investors have tried to determine when the Fed may slow its $85 billion a month bond-buying program.

* Among companies to watch, decades-old laws barring foreign ownership of farmland in Iowa, Missouri and at least three other Midwest states may complicate Shuanghui International's $4.7 billion planned purchase of U.S. pork powerhouse Smithfield Foods.