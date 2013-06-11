* Investors disappointed as BOJ keeps policy steady
* Lululemon tumbles after CEO says to step down
* Dole Food jumps after CEO proposes buyout
* Dow off 0.8 percent, S&P down 1 percent, Nasdaq down 1.1
percent
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks slid in a volatile
session on Tuesday after Japan's central bank disappointed
equity markets by holding its monetary policy steady.
Major indexes fell more than 1 percent after the open but
shaved most of the losses by midday, only for the selling to
resume towards the session's end. However, overall volume was
average.
Financial and energy shares led the way down
on the S&P 500. The 10 major sectors of the index closed the day
lower but defensives including consumer staples and
healthcare fared better.
The decision by the Bank of Japan roiled various markets as
trades built around central bank support of major economies have
begun to unwind in the past weeks. Benchmark U.S. Treasury
yields briefly approached 2.3 percent, the highest
in 14 months, and equities dropped globally,
while the yen posted its strongest day against the U.S. dollar
in more than 2 years.
Investors in U.S. markets have become more nervous in recent
weeks over when the Federal Reserve may slow its accommodative
measures, which have been a pillar of the S&P 500's gain of 14
percent so far this year.
"A lot of what has fueled the rally in equity indexes has
been a combination of improvement in earnings and the economy,
but in the background there was always the idea that easy money
was helping elevate asset prices," said Kevin Caron, market
strategist at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
"We are now hearing from various central banks it is
possible that expectations for the future are needing to be
dampened down a little," he said. "By not following through with
more substantive easing, the BOJ adds to this, and weaker equity
markets around the world are reflecting this unease."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 116.57 points
or 0.76 percent, to 15,122.02, the S&P 500 lost 16.68
points or 1.02 percent, to 1,626.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 36.82 points or 1.06 percent, to 3,436.95.
The Bank of Japan in April announced a $1.4 trillion
stimulus program, and while it left the door open to more action
if borrowing costs spike, the lack of additional measures to
curb recent volatility in the bond market rattled trading.
The S&P 500's steady climb so far this year has gotten
bumpier since comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last month
sparked uncertainty over the U.S. central bank's timeline for
slowing its $85 billion a month bond purchases.
Among individual companies, shares of Lululemon Athletica
slumped 17.5 percent to $67.85 after the
company's chief executive said she will step down once a
replacement is found.
Dole Food Co jumped 22.2 percent to $12.46 after
the company received an unsolicited buyout offer from its chief
executive.
U.S.-traded shares of pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran
Corp jumped 11 percent to $53.99 as at least
six brokerages raised their price targets on the Canadian
company after it signed a 10-year agreement with health insurer
Cigna Corp.
SoftBank Corp said it agreed with Sprint Nextel
Corp to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless carrier to
$21.6 billion from $20.1 billion. Sprint was up 2.4 percent at
$7.35.
Volume was roughly in line with the 6.38 billion shares
traded daily on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE
MKT so far this year.
Decliners outpaced advancers by 6.6 to 1 on the NYSE and by
2.8 to 1 on the Nasdaq.