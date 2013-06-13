* Concern about slowing stimulus hits global markets
* Safeway surges, to sell Canadian assets to Empire
* Futures down: Dow 83 pts, S&P 4.6 pts, Nasdaq 10.5 pts
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Thursday as investors continued to position themselves for
the eventual winding down of central bank stimulus that has
propelled the equity rally this year.
* The weakness in futures followed a slump in stocks
globally. Investors are trying to gauge when central banks
around the world - and particularly the Federal Reserve - will
pull back on their accommodative monetary policy.
* Adding to the uncertainty, the World Bank cut its outlook
for global growth, saying the economy should expand more slowly
this year than last. The bank forecast the world's gross
domestic product will grow 2.2 percent this year, slightly below
last year's growth of 2.3 percent.
* S&P 500 futures fell 4.6 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slipped 83
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 10.5 points.
* Among economic reports due on Thursday, investors will
take in retail sales, import prices, business inventories and
weekly jobless claims.
* Safeway shares surged more than 20 percent after
Empire said it would buy Safeway's assets in Canada
for $5.7 billion. Safeway was up 23.3 percent at $28.49 in
premarket trading.
* Clearwire Corp's board urged shareholders to
accept a tender offer from Dish Network Corp over an
earlier deal with majority owner Sprint Nextel Corp to buy
out the minority shareholders of the wireless service provider.
* Apple Inc is exploring launching iPhones with
bigger screens, as well as cheaper models in a range of colors,
over the next year, sources said.