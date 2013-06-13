* Encouraging data lends support to markets
* Gannett jumps on news it will buy Belo
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, June 13 Wall Street opened little
changed on Thursday as encouraging economic data offset concerns
over an earlier-than-expected winding down of central bank
stimulus that has propelled a rally in the U.S. equity market
this year.
U.S. equities had initially headed into the session looking
weaker following a slump in stocks globally. Investors are
trying to gauge when central banks around the world - and
particularly the Federal Reserve - will pull back on their
accommodative monetary policy.
But economic data provided support as a rise in U.S. retail
sales and a drop in jobless claims suggested the economy was
shaking off its recent soft patch.
Merger and acquisition activity also buoyed investor
optimism. Gannett jumped 22.2 percent to $24.25 after
saying it will buy Belo for $1.5 billion. Belo surged
27.4 percent to $13.67.
Comments by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last month stoked
worries that the central bank could slow its $85 billion a month
bond purchase program sooner than expected. Investors were
looking to the Fed's policy-setting committee meeting next week
for clarity on how soon the Fed will end its stimulus measures.
"That's going to be the driving thing for the balance of the
year," said Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates
Inc in Toledo, Ohio.
"You're going to see the volatility and swings in both
directions."
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 14.97
points, or 0.10 percent, to 15,010.20. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 1.99 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,614.51.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was flat, up 0.03 point at
3,400.46.
Nervousness over the withdrawal of economic support was
exacerbated earlier this week when the Bank of Japan held its
monetary policy steady, and investors have been unwinding some
of the trades built around central bank support. The benchmark
S&P 500 has advanced 13 percent so far this year.
In contrast to the stronger U.S. economic data on Thursday,
the World Bank cut its forecast for global growth to 2.2 percent
this year, down from its previous estimate of 2.4 percent, and
slightly below last year's growth of 2.3 percent.
Safeway shares surged more than 10 percent after
Empire said it would buy Safeway's assets in Canada
for $5.7 billion. Safeway was up 11.3 percent at $25.79 in
premarket trading.