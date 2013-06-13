* Retail sales, jobless claims lend support to markets
* Williams' stock falls after blast at chemical plant
* Indexes up: Dow 1.2 pct; S&P 1.5 pct; Nasdaq 1.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stocks rallied on
Thursday after three days of losses as stronger-than-expected
economic data helped reassure investors concerned about the
expected winding down of the Federal Reserve's economic
stimulus.
Despite the rally, the S&P 500 failed to hold significantly
above resistance at its 14-day moving average of 1,636.26.
Support kicked in earlier in the day after the index traded
below its 50-day average and again near 1,600.
Before the market opened, government data showed retail
sales rose more than expected in May and first-time applications
for jobless benefits fell last week, suggesting resilience in
the U.S. economy.
The market, which fell sharply on Wednesday, rose on the
data, according to Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor
division at O'Neil Securities in New York. But he said stocks'
climb was also due to the overdone selling of previous sessions.
"I expect the S&P to test support again" near 1,600, Polcari
said.
Stocks had fallen every day this week up until Thursday on
concern central banks could soon begin to wind down their
stimulus measures. Trader angst increased after the Bank of
Japan decided not to take any new measures on Tuesday,
triggering a sell-off in Japanese equities and a rally in the
yen.
"We have been looking for something like this to add to our
equity positions," said Ian Kerrigan, senior investment
specialist at JPMorgan Private Bank in Seattle, referring to the
pullback.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 180.85 points
or 1.21 percent, to 15,176.08, the S&P 500 gained 23.84
points or 1.48 percent, to 1,636.36 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 44.94 points or 1.32 percent, to 3,445.36.
Despite a rally in both U.S. stocks and the yen, both have
strengthened of late their inverse correlation as bets against
the Japanese currency were being used to finance long positions
in Wall Street equities. The 200-day correlation between the S&P
and the Japanese currency stands at -0.92, near its strongest
inverse correlation in more than four years.
The yen hit its strongest in the session at 93.78 per U.S.
dollar but lost momentum to trade above 95 after the closing
bell on Wall Street.
Besides the strong economic data, merger and acquisition
activity helped the bullish sentiment. Shares of No. 1 U.S.
newspaper chain Gannett Co soared 34 percent to $26.60
after it announced plans to buy television company Belo Corp
for $1.5 billion. Belo jumped 28.3 percent to $13.77.
Safeway shares rose 7.4 percent to $24.82 a day
after Empire Co, the operator of Canadian grocery
chain Sobeys, said it would buy Safeway's assets in Canada for
$5.7 billion.
Shares of William Cos, parent of Williams Olefins,
briefly hit their lowest this year at $32.55 after a deadly
explosion and fire hit the company's chemical plant in
Louisiana. Shares closed down slightly less than 1 percent at
$33.70.
Shares of perfume and beauty products seller Coty Inc
fell in their market debut, taking the gloss off the
third-largest U.S. IPO this year. Coty shares lost 0.8 percent
to $17.36.
A recent report showed total estimated outflows from
long-term mutual funds were $11.53 billion for the week ended
June 5, of which $10.9 billion came from bond funds. The figures
from the Investment Company Institute showed outflows from
stocks, though trending lower, have continued in the past weeks,
indicating the recent selloff in bonds has not translated into
support to equities.
About 6.3 billion shares exchanged hands on the New York
Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and NYSE MKT, slightly below the
daily average so far this year of nearly 6.38 billion.
Advancing issues outpaced decliners by a ratio of about 11
to 2 on the NYSE. On the Nasdaq, 16 issues rose for every 5 that
fell.