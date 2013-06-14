* Stocks set to end the week lower
* Data on tap includes producer prices, consumer sentiment
* Futures down: Dow 2 pts, S&P 2.4 pts, Nasdaq 4.25 pts
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stock index futures
dipped on Friday, with Wall Street set to rack up a loss for the
week, during which trading has been driven by investors'
concerns that central bank stimulus programs will be reined in
earlier than expected.
* Uncertainty over the path of monetary policy around the
world has roiled markets in recent weeks and nerves were
stretched further earlier in the week when the Bank of Japan
decided to hold policy steady.
* The prospect that the accommodative stance of central
banks - particularly the Federal Reserve - could be pulled bank
sooner than expected has prompted traders to rethink this year's
bets that have been built around that support. Stocks have
fallen during three of the past four days, and heading into
Friday's session, the S&P 500 is down 0.4 percent on the week.
* Attention is now focused on the Fed's policy-setting
meeting next week. Investors will be looking for insight into
the timing of the central bank's wind down of its $85 billion a
month bond purchase plan.
* On the economic front on Friday, investors await data on
producer prices, industrial production and consumer sentiment.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2.4 points but were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures was off 2
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 4.25 points.
* Boeing Co is poised to launch a larger member of
its 787 Dreamliner jetliner family to meet demand for long-haul
travel within Asia and other long-haul routes, sources said.
* Smith & Wesson Holding Corp's shares could get a
boost after the gun maker raised its outlook for the fourth
quarter.
* Broadcast Music Inc (BMI), a songwriters' rights
organization, is suing Pandora Media after the Internet
radio company rejected a request to pay a higher license fee for
playing songs across various devices.