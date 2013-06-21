* News Corp spinoff to replace Apollo Group in S&P 500
* Options "pinning" seen at the 1,600 level on the S&P
* Oracle slides after results miss
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks turned lower on
Friday as the initial bounce from a two-day selloff faded and
banking stocks fell, while a sharp drop in Oracle shares dragged
down the Nasdaq.
Share prices have slumped since Wednesday, when Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out the Fed's plans to pull
back on its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases.
Large bank shares were hit hard as the Treasuries selloff
continued, on fears of sharp writedowns linked to their bond
holdings. Citigroup dropped 4 percent to $45.97 and Morgan
Stanley lost 3.1 percent to $24.37.
The drop to seven-week lows in U.S. equities following a
two-day selloff seemed to entice investors and equity futures
traded sharply higher early in the session. But the enthusiasm
failed to hold into morning trading and indexes set the day's
highs early on.
"There is a supply of money waiting to step back in, but a
big move down forces people to at least pause," said Rick
Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"There was some money coming back overnight and this morning
but when the market didn't come screaming back, people think
maybe they should wait a little longer. It's the emotion that
comes with a big selloff."
The S&P 500 is down nearly 6 percent from its historic high
set last month, in the largest pullback since an 8.9 percent
decline between September and November. The index rallied more
than 25 percent from those November lows to set its record.
Oracle Corp dropped 8.2 percent to $30.50 a day
after the tech giant missed expectations for software sales and
subscriptions for a second straight quarter. Oracle was the
biggest drag on both the S&P and Nasdaq
Composite.
Volatility, which has spiked since May 22 when Bernanke
first hinted that the Fed may begin to rein in its stimulus
measures, is expected to continue. The CBOE Volatility Index
, a gauge of anxiety on Wall Street, jumped 23 percent on
Thursday to 20.49, the first time this year it closed above 20.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 29.72 points or
0.2 percent, to 14,728.6, the S&P 500 lost 6.12 points or
0.39 percent, to 1,582.07 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 27.26 points or 0.81 percent, to 3,337.38.
The S&P was down more than 2.5 percent for the week, which
would make it the largest weekly drop for the index in a year.
Analysts pointed to the quarterly expiration and settlement
of June equity options and futures contracts on Friday as
another volatility trigger for the trading session.
Heavy action was seen on the 1,600 level for the S&P 500,
increasing the chance for the index to be "pinned" at the level
as traders unwind positions at expiration later in the day.
Pinning refers to the tactic used by dealers to push a stock
price or index level towards the strike price of heavily traded
options as expiration nears, thus allowing those options to
expire worthless.
Both June call and put options on the S&P 500 are clustered
around the 1,600 level, meaning market-makers could "pin" the
index at that level by buying and selling the underlying asset.
"The underlying (S&P 500 index) has moved significantly
prior to the Fed (meeting on Wednesday) and the biggest open
interest is now on the 1,600 level," said JJ Kinahan, chief
strategist at T.D Ameritrade in Chicago.
About $14 billion is expected to change hands in index
rebalancing-related trading towards the session's close,
according to Credit Suisse, which could compound volatility.
Facebook shares rose 1.3 percent to $24.22. UBS
raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral."
S&P Dow Jones Indices said Thursday that News Corp's
spinoff News Corp will replace Apollo Group
in the S&P 500. The old News Corp, which is changing
its name to 21st Century Fox, will remain in the S&P
500. The change is effective after the close of trading Friday,
June 28. Apollo shares fell 2.9 percent to $19.16.
China's central bank faced down the country's cash-hungry
banks on Friday, letting interest rates spike as it increased
pressure on banks to curb rampant informal lending and
speculative trading. Some worry that its approach could
backfire, creating the potential for defaults and gridlock in
the money markets of the world's second-largest economy.